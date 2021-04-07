CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Kelly Price Praises Lizzo: I Wish I Had Her Level Of Confidence When I Was Her Age

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Kelly Price & Lizzo

Source: Prince Williams/ CBS Photo Archive / Getty

Kelly Price has been opening up, as of late, about the role body shaming played in her career. In a 2020 interview with The Core 94, the beloved powerhouse singer revealed her weight was the topic of discussion among record execs who once told her she needed to lose weight before she could put out a record.

Price, who is promoting her latest album Grace,” stopped by “The Breakfast Club” where she dropped some major gems about life and Lizzo’s importance to the music industry as a whole.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“She’s super important,” she said. “I love that she loves herself and the skin she’s in because I wasn’t there when I was her age.”

During the interview she revealed she would have made other decisions in her professional and personal life if she had Lizzo’s confidence. “I wish I had that level of confidence, I would have made so many other decisions,” she explained.

Going into detail about the incident when then Jive A&R Jeff Fenster callously told her she needed to lose a significant amount of weight. “It messed with my head,” she continued. Recalling another awkward moment, she remembered recording with a group at Daddy’s House who insulted her during a recording session.

It took a long time for Kelly Price to find her confidence and she revealed she finally found enough confidence and strength to leave her 25-year-marriage.

“I had to rebuild my life,” she said. After a dream where she saw herself looking”sickly,” she made the decision to leave her husband (who she also revealed had multiple children outside of their marriage).

Kelly Price’s story is one of resilience. Despite her insecurities and the hurdles she faced, she has over 30 years in the game and a scroll-long list of classics and writing credits.

RELATED STORIES:

Kelly Price Shows Off Her Major Before And After Weight Loss

Kelly Price Is Getting Divorced After 23 Years Of Matrimony

Lizzo Hits Back At Critics Who Slammed Her For Promoting So-Called Diet Culture
15 photos

Kelly Price Praises Lizzo: I Wish I Had Her Level Of Confidence When I Was Her Age  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Kelly Price , Lizzo

Videos
Latest
#KeepKnocking: Park Cannon Won’t Face Charges For Protesting…

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis decided against impaneling a grand jury after reviewing the evidence and considers the case…
04.08.21
Former HUD Official Fined For Violating The Hatch…

Out of all of Trump's former advisers and certain high-ranking members of his administration, Lynne Patton is the only person…
04.07.21
Man Says His 6-Year-Old Son Found A Bullet…

A man in Montana is alleging that his 6-year-old son found a bullet inside a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.
04.07.21
Update: Teen Girls Arrested In Fatal Carjacking Of…

The girls, ages 13 and 15, will soon receive plea-bargain offers from a prosecutor in the D.C. attorney general's office…
04.06.21
Florida Couple Siphons Off $5.8 Million In Federal…

A Davenport, Florida couple has been arrested and charged with fraudulently obtaining $5.8 million in COVID-19 relief money to buy…
04.06.21
Nike Paid $0 In Taxes These Past Three…

Nike along with 25 other companies made a combined $77 billion dollars over a three-year period with Nike accounting for…
04.06.21
533 Million Facebook User’s Personal Data Leaks Online,…

Facebook is definitely the can't get right of social media mediums.
04.06.21
New Digital Exhibition Helps Black People Cope With…

A new cultural exhibition titled, "On Protest and Mourning" aims to help Black people process their trauma and features six…
04.06.21
Capitol Officer Killed, 1 Injured, After Suspect Rams…

The events took place on Friday afternoon after a vehicle rammed into a barricade outside of a U.S. Capitol security…
04.02.21
Black Faith Leaders List Demands For Corporate Boycott…

Religious leaders have set forth four demands for the CEO's of three Georgia-based corporations: Coca-Cola, Delta and Home Depot, urging…
04.02.21
Close