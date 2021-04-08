CLOSE
The Buzz
HomeThe Buzz

The Buzz – FEMA’s MD Vaccination Site, Pregnant Women Vaccinations, And Super Twins Are Born..

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

The Buzz – 

FEMA Opens First Federal Vaccination Site In Maryland

The Federal Emergency Management Agency on Wednesday launched its new Federal Pilot Community Vaccination Center at the Greenbelt Metro Station in Prince George’s County. It’s the first fully federally operated mass vaccination site in Maryland.

Officials said the clinic was built in four days and is staffed by nearly 140 military members. Vaccine recipients can take a train, bus or car to the location.

FEMA said the Greenbelt site can do 3,000 shots a day and the vaccines come from the federal supply, not from Maryland’s vaccine allotment.

FEMA says the clinic will remain open through June, and while residents of Prince George’s and Montgomery counties are prioritized for shots, because it’s federally run, anyone can book an appointment.

Source: WBAL

FEMA to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic for pregnant, lactating women in Baltimore 

Baltimore Healthy Start’s mission is infant mortality reduction so it s understandable why they partnered with FEMA the state and city health departments and hosted a vaccine clinic for pregnant women, postpartum women and the people that support them.

Yesterday in Baltimore a 100 pregnant women and new moms received the covid-19 vaccine as the theory of many Doctors and scientists are now saying they feel confident in recommending that pregnant and lactating women be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Maxine Reed-Vance, a registered nurse and the deputy director of Baltimore Healthy Start, said the agency’s goal is to have healthy babies. Pregnant and lactating women were not included in clinical trials, but Reed-Vance said the information they have shows the vaccines are safe.

She said babies are protected by antibodies in the mother’s milk, and a pregnant woman’s antibodies travel through the placenta to the baby.

Source: WMAR

and speaking of pregnancy…

A Mom Gave Birth to 2 BABIES Who Were Born the Same Day but Conceived 3 Weeks Apart 

They call it “Supertwins” it’s  a phenomenon known as superfetation an extremely rare situation in which a pregnant person becomes pregnant a second time with another, younger fetus. Its so rare that there are only a few documented cases in the world.

So Rebecca Roberts was happy to find out that she was going to be having a baby, but surprised when during an ultrasound visit she was told there were two babies and one was conceived three weeks later.

It seems Rebecca had been going through some fertility treatments using a drug to help with ovulation and she said on her 1st cycle she was pregnant.

Well after their arrival both babies had to spend time in the NICU – but are now home and both are officially in good health.

Source: MSN

I guess those fertility treatments work …very well…

…And that is what’s happening Inside The Buzz!

baltimore , baltimore healthy start , city , Clinic , coronavirus , Covid-19 , deputy director , doctors , Emergency , FEMA , feral , health department , interesting headlies , lactating , Maryland , Montgomery County , Prince George's County , rare , Ryan Da Lion , scientist , shots , state , super twins , superfetation , the buzz , The Lion's Den , vaccine , world

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
#KeepKnocking: Park Cannon Won’t Face Charges For Protesting…

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis decided against impaneling a grand jury after reviewing the evidence and considers the case…
04.08.21
Former HUD Official Fined For Violating The Hatch…

Out of all of Trump's former advisers and certain high-ranking members of his administration, Lynne Patton is the only person…
04.07.21
Man Says His 6-Year-Old Son Found A Bullet…

A man in Montana is alleging that his 6-year-old son found a bullet inside a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.
04.07.21
Update: Teen Girls Arrested In Fatal Carjacking Of…

The girls, ages 13 and 15, will soon receive plea-bargain offers from a prosecutor in the D.C. attorney general's office…
04.06.21
Florida Couple Siphons Off $5.8 Million In Federal…

A Davenport, Florida couple has been arrested and charged with fraudulently obtaining $5.8 million in COVID-19 relief money to buy…
04.06.21
Nike Paid $0 In Taxes These Past Three…

Nike along with 25 other companies made a combined $77 billion dollars over a three-year period with Nike accounting for…
04.06.21
533 Million Facebook User’s Personal Data Leaks Online,…

Facebook is definitely the can't get right of social media mediums.
04.06.21
New Digital Exhibition Helps Black People Cope With…

A new cultural exhibition titled, "On Protest and Mourning" aims to help Black people process their trauma and features six…
04.06.21
Capitol Officer Killed, 1 Injured, After Suspect Rams…

The events took place on Friday afternoon after a vehicle rammed into a barricade outside of a U.S. Capitol security…
04.02.21
Black Faith Leaders List Demands For Corporate Boycott…

Religious leaders have set forth four demands for the CEO's of three Georgia-based corporations: Coca-Cola, Delta and Home Depot, urging…
04.02.21
Close