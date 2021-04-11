CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

DMX Eulogized By Swizz Beatz [Video]

Dark Man X gets honored by one of his closest friends.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
DMX In Concert - New York, NY

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Hip-Hop culture across the globe is in mourning after the untimely passing of DMX. Many were close with the rapper, but one longtime collaborator particularly close to Dark Man X was Swizz Beatz, who eulogized his late friend.

Some of X’s most memorable hits were produced by Swizz, including “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem,” “Party Up (Up in Here)” and “Blackout,” featuring Jay-Z and the Lox.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

On Saturday (April 10), Swizz took to Instagram to thank people for their support, while speaking on the greatness of his fallen friend.

“Since the day that I met him, he lived his life for everyone else,” says Swizz says in the 8-minute clip. “You ain’t ever seen him next to a Lamborghini… You ain’t ever seen him iced out with no jewelry, he did not care about any of that… He was the biggest because he prayed for everybody else.”

X’s signature “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” was Swizz’s first production placement. Throughout the years, Swizz marveled at how X always remained true to himself no matter the stardom and circumstances.

“Everybody threw millions of dollars,” said Swizz, who is clearly hurting from the crushing loss. “You could not buy DMX. You couldn’t buy him, he was never for sale. His loyalty for who he loved was never for sale. His family was never for sale. His integrity was never for sale. You might learn something from him. He taught me a lot.”

Our condolences go out to the Simmons family. Watch Swizz speak on DMX below.

DMX Eulogized By Swizz Beatz [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

DMX , Swizz Beatz

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Black Journalists Association Says CBS Must Change ‘Toxic…

NABJ previously called on CBS to release employees from nondisclosure agreements so that they could share a full account of…
04.09.21
Body Cam Video Shows LAPD Incorrectly Accosting Black…

Antone Austin was taking out the trash of his apartment when the cops rolled up on him and forcibly arrested…
04.09.21
The Receipts: Medical Expert Says George Floyd Died…

Dr. Martin Tobin, a pulmonary specialist, used graphics and detailed descriptions to back up his medical assessment that Chauvin's use…
04.09.21
#KeepKnocking: Park Cannon Won’t Face Charges For Protesting…

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis decided against impaneling a grand jury after reviewing the evidence and considers the case…
04.08.21
Former HUD Official Fined For Violating The Hatch…

Out of all of Trump's former advisers and certain high-ranking members of his administration, Lynne Patton is the only person…
04.07.21
Man Says His 6-Year-Old Son Found A Bullet…

A man in Montana is alleging that his 6-year-old son found a bullet inside a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.
04.07.21
Update: Teen Girls Arrested In Fatal Carjacking Of…

The girls, ages 13 and 15, will soon receive plea-bargain offers from a prosecutor in the D.C. attorney general's office…
04.06.21
Florida Couple Siphons Off $5.8 Million In Federal…

A Davenport, Florida couple has been arrested and charged with fraudulently obtaining $5.8 million in COVID-19 relief money to buy…
04.06.21
Nike Paid $0 In Taxes These Past Three…

Nike along with 25 other companies made a combined $77 billion dollars over a three-year period with Nike accounting for…
04.06.21
533 Million Facebook User’s Personal Data Leaks Online,…

Facebook is definitely the can't get right of social media mediums.
04.06.21
Close