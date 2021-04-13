Following a recommendation from the CDC and FDA to pause the Johnson & Johnson vaccine following reports of blood clots it looks like the Maryland Department of Health is taking charge and directing all vaccine providers to stop pause administration of the shot. If you have an existing appointment for the Johnson & Johnson shot The Hagerstown mass vaccination site will honor all J&J appointments Tuesday, however you will receive Pfizer instead. Baltimore City health officials also said they would be pausing Johnson & Johnson vaccines and switch to Moderna.

Maryland Directs All Vaccine Providers To Pause Johnson & Johnson Shot was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Magic 95.9: