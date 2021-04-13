CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Kiki Sheard Is Dropping New Music, New Book And Spilling Cheating Tea

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Transformation Expo 2018 -- Kierra Sheard

Source: Images By Kecia / IMAGES BY KECIA

When you start talking about anointed gospel music from on high one of the first families in Gospel that comes to mind is the legendary Clark Sisters who are very much blessed and highly favored.  For our new schoolers who aren’t familiar with the Clark family tree ‘You Don’t Know’ or maybe you did that Karen Clark Sheard bore us another Gospel great, Grammy Award winning singer/song writer and actress Kierra ‘Kiki’ Sheard.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Kiki Sheard has held her own in Gospel history with big expectations coming from such a legendary family and Kiki has done her part musically, played her part by playing the role of her mother, Karen Clark Sheard, in the Lifetime movie The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel that was nominated for a NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture this year.  Kiki Sheard dropped a new music video a week ago teaming up with Nick Cannon to absolutely slay Fred Hammond’s smash hit classic “No Weapon”.  Now this week the 33 year old native of Detroit, Kiki Sheard say’s she is dropping a new album titled ‘Kierra Deluxe’ plus today she dropped a new book “Big, Bold and Beautiful” which speaks her truth about her life as a Clark princess that didn’t give her a pass on relationship problems which include being cheated on numerous times before finding the love of her life that had always been there since they were children her now husband Jordan Kelly.

It is truly Kiki Sheard’s time to shine.

Take a listen to Kierra ‘Kiki’ Shared Kelly talk about her new music, new book and being cheated on in the past below.

Kiki Sheard Is Dropping New Music, New Book And Spilling Cheating Tea  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Kierra "KiKi" Sheard

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Kim Potter, Ex-Minnesota Officer Will Be Charged With…

Potter initially resigned from the police department on Tuesday (April 13), two days after the shooting death of Wright.
04.14.21
‘What A Bunch Of B.S.’: Family Of 5-Year-Old…

Prosecutors charged Reid with a Class D felony on Monday, meaning he faces up to seven years in prison if…
04.14.21
Out Of Respect For Daunte Wright And A…

Minnesota sports teams postponed games Monday out of respect for Daunte Wright, the 20-year-old Brooklyn Center man killed by police…
04.13.21
What We Know About Kim Potter: Cop Who…

Kim Potter, 48, was a 26-year veteran on the Brooklyn Center police force and was placed on administrative leave after…
04.13.21
Black Journalists Association Says CBS Must Change ‘Toxic…

NABJ previously called on CBS to release employees from nondisclosure agreements so that they could share a full account of…
04.09.21
Body Cam Video Shows LAPD Incorrectly Accosting Black…

Antone Austin was taking out the trash of his apartment when the cops rolled up on him and forcibly arrested…
04.09.21
The Receipts: Medical Expert Says George Floyd Died…

Dr. Martin Tobin, a pulmonary specialist, used graphics and detailed descriptions to back up his medical assessment that Chauvin's use…
04.09.21
#KeepKnocking: Park Cannon Won’t Face Charges For Protesting…

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis decided against impaneling a grand jury after reviewing the evidence and considers the case…
04.08.21
Former HUD Official Fined For Violating The Hatch…

Out of all of Trump's former advisers and certain high-ranking members of his administration, Lynne Patton is the only person…
04.07.21
Man Says His 6-Year-Old Son Found A Bullet…

A man in Montana is alleging that his 6-year-old son found a bullet inside a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.
04.07.21
Close