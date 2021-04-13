When you start talking about anointed gospel music from on high one of the first families in Gospel that comes to mind is the legendary Clark Sisters who are very much blessed and highly favored. For our new schoolers who aren’t familiar with the Clark family tree ‘You Don’t Know’ or maybe you did that Karen Clark Sheard bore us another Gospel great, Grammy Award winning singer/song writer and actress Kierra ‘Kiki’ Sheard.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Kiki Sheard has held her own in Gospel history with big expectations coming from such a legendary family and Kiki has done her part musically, played her part by playing the role of her mother, Karen Clark Sheard, in the Lifetime movie The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel that was nominated for a NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture this year. Kiki Sheard dropped a new music video a week ago teaming up with Nick Cannon to absolutely slay Fred Hammond’s smash hit classic “No Weapon”. Now this week the 33 year old native of Detroit, Kiki Sheard say’s she is dropping a new album titled ‘Kierra Deluxe’ plus today she dropped a new book “Big, Bold and Beautiful” which speaks her truth about her life as a Clark princess that didn’t give her a pass on relationship problems which include being cheated on numerous times before finding the love of her life that had always been there since they were children her now husband Jordan Kelly.

It is truly Kiki Sheard’s time to shine.

Take a listen to Kierra ‘Kiki’ Shared Kelly talk about her new music, new book and being cheated on in the past below.

Kiki Sheard Is Dropping New Music, New Book And Spilling Cheating Tea was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On Magic 95.9: