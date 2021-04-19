CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Memorial Service For DMX Will Be Family & Friends Only

The event will be live-streamed from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on April 24.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
The 2014 Masters of Ceremony concert

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Fans hoping for a public ceremony for the late Earl “DMX” Simmons will have to show their love and support from their homes according to new developments. While it was recently announced that the memorial service for the legendary rapper will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, only family and close friends will be in attendance.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Reports from both Deadline and TMZ confirmed the upcoming Saturday (April 24) memorial service but it appeared by way of earlier accounts that there would be a public service held. However, TMZ got the intel that the Barclays is still operating under COVID-19 restrictions and the 19,000-seat venue is only seating at 10 percent of capacity.

The news may come as a blow to DMX’s legion of fans who hoped to pay their last respects but the pandemic has rendered large gatherings a public health risk. The following Sunday (April 25) after the memorial service in Brooklyn will be a smaller and private funeral service strictly for the family at an undisclosed location.

We’ll continue to cover the developments of the memorial service for DMX as they occur.

Photo: WENN

Snoop Dogg & DMX Went Head To Head On Verzuz, The Culture Definitely Won
18 photos

Memorial Service For DMX Will Be Family & Friends Only  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

DMX

Videos
Latest
In Another Act Of Misogynoir, A Black Woman…

A Black woman was shot in the leg on Friday in Atlanta after refusing a man's advances while on a…
04.20.21
Black Family Raided By Same Cops Involved In…

A Black family based in Louisville, Kentucky, recently launched a GoFundMe in an effort to escape their collective trauma as…
04.20.21
Colorado Judge Resigns After Repeatedly Using N-Word, Told…

Judge Natalie Chase's resignation followed a slew of complaints regarding her behavior in and outside of the courtroom.
04.20.21
Why The Nation And White House Need To…

Improving access to and the quality of sexual and reproductive health services and supports has the power to increase bodily…
04.16.21
How a COVID-19 Vaccine Could Get You FREE…

There have been a lot of free offers for those who have already gotten their COVID-19 vaccine shots already.  Everything…
04.16.21
‘What Is Justice?’ Daunte Wright’s Family Demands Full…

The family stated that there is no sufficient form of justice because they have to venture through life without their…
04.16.21
74-Year-Old Grandmother Sues Oklahoma City Police, Says God…

In the suit filed on Tuesday, Ruby Jones, alleges that the three officers unlawfully entered her home and violated her…
04.16.21
‘We Are Grateful For Your Support’: Family Announces…

The family of Joshua Haileyesus faced their worst fear this week, after he died on Saturday, three weeks from being…
04.15.21
‘Right Person At The Right Time’: Kristen Clarke…

Nominated to lead the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, Kristen Clarke answered questions from senators on both sides of…
04.15.21
Kim Potter, Ex-Minnesota Officer Will Be Charged With…

Potter initially resigned from the police department on Tuesday (April 13), two days after the shooting death of Wright.
04.14.21
Close