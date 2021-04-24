Celebrity News
Claudia Jordan Speaks on a Married Kanye West Trying to Hook Up With Her

2019 Soul Train Awards - Las Vegas

Source: DJDM/WENN.com / WENN

One of the former cast members from Bravo’s ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ has spilled the tea on a famous artist that wanted to get with her, yet still had a wedding ring on his finger.

Claudia Jordan mentioned in a recent interview on the ‘Domenick Nati Show that Kanye West tried to make a connection with her, even though he was still married to his now-estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

There was no mention as to when the hookup attempt took place, nor whether West and Kardashian had already tied the knot or was still dating, but Jordan was not having any of it and showed no interest in getting together with West.

So now that West and Kardashian are divorcing, is Jordan willing to give the “Jesus Walks” and “Stronger” artist another chance?

Well, don’t hold your breath on that.

“No. Kanye tried to already, so no, thank you,” says Jordan.

She provided a little more detail, though not too much, on what West tried to do.

From Complex:

“He tried years ago,” she continued. ” Me and Nikki Chu were in the club. They shut the door… I told you that whole story. … I met him before. I hung out with Kim as well. And uh, Girl code, I couldn’t do it. Let’s just say that.” She quickly moved on from the topic and did not provide any further details.

As for Kardashian, she had filed for divorce from West back in February during a split that sources say were “amicable.”

Both are seeking “joint custody for their children together.”

At least with Jordan, she had good sense to not get in between what used to be “Kimye.”

Click here to read more.

 

was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

