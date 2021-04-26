Celebrity News
Nas, Eve, The Lox, Swizz Beatz Pay Tribute to DMX [VIDEO]

The alpha and the omega, Ruff Ryders.

As Earl Simmons the rapper known to world as DMX was laid to rest this weekend the original Ruff Ryders mounted up to say goodbye to the man that was more than just a rapper to them but more like a brother.

Rappers Nas, Eve, Drag-on, Jadakiss, Styles P and Swizz Beatz gave a short history lesson of what DMX brought to Hip Hop as well as the great loss they feel today as they officially say goodbye. Swizz Beatz didn’t sound too pleased about things that have went on in the passing DMX .  Swizz Beatz in an emotional speech said that he just wished that all of these people showed up for DMX when he was here, that’s when he needed people the most, Swizz say’s don’t show up for my sh@t if you wasn’t their for him when he was here then Swizz Beatz led everyone in the Ruff Ryders Anthem.

Take a look at the video below

