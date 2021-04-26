Celebrity News
DMX Friend Jungle Crashes The Funeral…Disrespectful [VIDEO]

Memorial Service Held For Rapper DMX

Source: Stephanie Keith / Getty

Friends and fans mourned the death and said goodbye to the King of Ruff Ryders DMX this weekend with a memorial service on Saturday and a private funeral service on Sunday. Although the rapper DMX led a troubled life the man Earl Simmons no matter what his demons he drew his strength through God.

Today, Sunday, the Lords day the legendary rapper DMX was being finally laid to rest in a private funeral and allegedly on of X friends wasn’t familiar with church order and respect. Just like another funeral there comes a time in the program where family and loved ones are allowed to come up and say something. The rules are usually you get 2 minutes to speak then you step down depending on the size of the funeral it could be more than 2 minutes or less. In the case of DMX those allowed to speak had to be on the program. According to a report DMX friend Jungle was allegedly on the program but then removed, so instead of staying in order he decided to crash the stage to speak his peace only to get sat down by the pastor that gave him a quick lesson in church order, then let him know that although you had some nice things to say about DMX this is not a jungle and you are disrespecting the church.

Take a look at the video below

