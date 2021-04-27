Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

H.E.R.’s Custom Dundas Ensemble Was Inspired By Prince’s 1985 Oscars Look

H.E.R.'s custom hooded Dundas ensemble was inspired by the purple outfit Prince wore the night he won an Oscar at the 1985 Academy Awards.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Her and prince

Source: Getty / Getty

Looks like H.E.R. set her intentions when she wore a Peter Dundas ensemble to the 2021 Academy Awards. The near-EGOT recipient paid homage to Prince by wearing a custom piece that resembled the outfit he wore to the Oscars in 1985.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In a series of photos posted to H.E.R.’s Instagram page, she wrote, “THE INFLUENCER AND THE INFLUENCED. I’ve had this picture of him saved for so many years… it was destined for this moment. Thank you Prince 🕊 @therealwourivice @peter_dundas @dundasworld the lyrics were on the cape. Thank you so much team #OSCARS”

Prince passed on April 21st, just 5 years and 5 days to the date of this year’s Academy Awards. H.E.R.’s intentional and timely tribute was perfectly executed from head to toe. The legendary artist wore a purple hooded ensemble the night he won Best Original Song Score for Purple Rain. During Sunday night’s Academy Awards show. H.E.R. took home her first Oscar for Best Original Song for “Fight for You” in Judas and the Black Messiah.

ABC's Coverage Of The 93rd Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet

Source: ABC / Getty

Zendaya Coleman also used the Academy Awards as an opportunity to pay homage to a legendary artist. The Malcom & Marie actress wore a custom Haute Couture Valentino dress inspired by a look Cher wore on a TV show in the mid-1970’s. Both Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach use stylish celebrities as their fashion inspiration. For the Critics Choice Awards she wore a hairstyle inspired by the late Cicely Tyson, and on Essence Magazine’s 50th anniversary cover issue, she paid tribute to supermodel Donyale Luna.

I love that younger artists are using their platforms to pay homage to the legends that have come before them. What do you think? Are you loving H.E.R.’s fashionable Prince tribute?

DON’T MISS…

Red Carpet Rundown: Black Hollywood Brings The Fashion At The 93rd Academy Awards

H.E.R Slays In Diamonds And Miu Miu At 26th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards

Yaaassss Sis! H.E.R Launching Her Own Sunglasses Collection

H.E.R.’s Custom Dundas Ensemble Was Inspired By Prince’s 1985 Oscars Look  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Her , Prince

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Woman Killed Outside Her Home In Front Of…

The identity of a woman killed in her driveway April 24 has been confirmed. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified…
04.27.21
A World Where George Floyd And Ma’Khia Bryant…

There is no lullaby of "justice, only the ongoing nightmare of policing.
04.23.21
Convicted Murderer Derek Chauvin Has Been Mandated To…

The man charged with the murder of George Floyd’s death is already being punished for his actions. Derek Chauvin is…
04.23.21
Will It Actually Happen This Time? House Passes…

If/when everything passes in the Senate,  Washington, D.C., would take the name State of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth, in honor of…
04.23.21
Civil Rights Leaders Applaud House Passage Of D.C.…

Civil rights leaders and justice organizations urged the Senate to vote in favor of the bill to ensure that voting…
04.23.21
Derek Chauvin Verdict: Former Cop In Segregated Housing…

Many feel that Chauvin's guilty verdict could launch massive reform in policing across the country, but with the simultaneous killing…
04.22.21
Joe Biden & Kamala Harris Say “We Still…

This week our country witnessed history in the form of the George Floyd murder trial. Both Joe Biden and Kamala…
04.22.21
Ma’Khia Bryant: 16-Year-Old Girl Called Ohio Police For…

Black communities cannot even enjoy a brief reprieve from police violence. Local reporters explained that many of the people who…
04.21.21
Chauvin’s Conviction Is Accountability For One Officer, Not…

As George Floyd's family celebrates Derek Chauvin's murder conviction, the fight for justice and broader demands of police accountability continue.
04.21.21
Derek Chauvin Found Guilty On All Charges In…

The weeks long trial had captivated America as Minneapolis braced for a verdict in a death which shook up the…
04.20.21
Close