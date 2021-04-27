National
HomeNational

Former Officer Who Fatally Shot Tamir Rice Wants His Job Back

Fired in 2017, attorneys for Timothy Loehmann filed an appeal last week.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Justice For Black Lives

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

Timothy Loehmann, the former Cleveland police officer responsible for the 2014 shooting death of Tamir Rice, has filed an appeal with the Ohio Supreme Court to return to duty.

Responding to a call that described a male with a gun, Loehmann shot Rice almost immediately after arriving on the scene. Rice, holding a toy pellet gun, was struck in the abdomen and died the following day.

Loehmann was fired in 2017, not for killing 12-year-old Rice, but for providing false information on his job application.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Attorneys for Loehmann filed the appeal last week. Earlier this year, a state appellate court dismissed an appeal citing a police union’s failure to serve notice on outside attorneys hired by the city.

US-CRIME-SHOOTING-OHIO

Mass Shooting in Dayton: 9 Killed, At Least 27 Injured

7 photos Launch gallery

Mass Shooting in Dayton: 9 Killed, At Least 27 Injured

Continue reading Mass Shooting in Dayton: 9 Killed, At Least 27 Injured

Mass Shooting in Dayton: 9 Killed, At Least 27 Injured

[caption id="attachment_2994953" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: MEGAN JELINGER / Getty[/caption] Dayton police report that 9 people have been killed and at least 27 injured after a mass shooting in the Oregon District at 1 a.m. Sunday. Mayor Nan Whaley confirmed the suspected shooter is also deceased after officers "put an end to it quickly." The mass shooting took place within 60 seconds. Police confirm they know who the shooter is but are not releasing information at this time. This is the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours

Former Officer Who Fatally Shot Tamir Rice Wants His Job Back  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

Tamir Rice

Videos
Latest
1 Woman Dead, 2 Others Hospitalized After Receiving…

38-year-old Keauna Weaver died on the operating table after she flew to Tijuana, Mexico for a low-cost liposuction procedure.
04.28.21
Former Officer Who Fatally Shot Tamir Rice Wants…

Timothy Loehmann, the former Cleveland police officer responsible for the 2014 shooting death of Tamir Rice, has filed an appeal…
04.28.21
Woman Killed Outside Her Home In Front Of…

The identity of a woman killed in her driveway April 24 has been confirmed. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified…
04.27.21
A World Where George Floyd And Ma’Khia Bryant…

There is no lullaby of "justice, only the ongoing nightmare of policing.
04.23.21
Convicted Murderer Derek Chauvin Has Been Mandated To…

The man charged with the murder of George Floyd’s death is already being punished for his actions. Derek Chauvin is…
04.23.21
Will It Actually Happen This Time? House Passes…

If/when everything passes in the Senate,  Washington, D.C., would take the name State of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth, in honor of…
04.23.21
Civil Rights Leaders Applaud House Passage Of D.C.…

Civil rights leaders and justice organizations urged the Senate to vote in favor of the bill to ensure that voting…
04.23.21
Derek Chauvin Verdict: Former Cop In Segregated Housing…

Many feel that Chauvin's guilty verdict could launch massive reform in policing across the country, but with the simultaneous killing…
04.22.21
Joe Biden & Kamala Harris Say “We Still…

This week our country witnessed history in the form of the George Floyd murder trial. Both Joe Biden and Kamala…
04.22.21
Ma’Khia Bryant: 16-Year-Old Girl Called Ohio Police For…

Black communities cannot even enjoy a brief reprieve from police violence. Local reporters explained that many of the people who…
04.21.21
Close