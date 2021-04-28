Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Bakari Sellers Talks Body Cam Footage & Police Shooting Laws With Andrew Brown Jr.’s Case [WATCH]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Bakari Sellers​ shares what we know about Andrew Brown Jr.​’s case and informs us of police shootings and body cam footage.  After Bakari Sellers demanded the bodycam footage to be released, he isn’t confident that it will be released.  He breaks down laws in North Carolina and shares what he knows about the officers involved in this situation.  He calls it the most unique circumstances he’s ever been in.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Not Guilty, And Filthy: When Police Have Gotten Away With Snuffing Out Black Lives

6 photos Launch gallery

Not Guilty, And Filthy: When Police Have Gotten Away With Snuffing Out Black Lives

Continue reading Not Guilty, And Filthy: When Police Have Gotten Away With Snuffing Out Black Lives

Not Guilty, And Filthy: When Police Have Gotten Away With Snuffing Out Black Lives

The death of George Floyd at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin last June set off a whirlwind of protest nationally and across the globe. Fortunately, the tragic incident was caught on video. Chauvin actually being indicted and on trial for Floyd’s death for the past three weeks left Black people in the United States feeling extremely anxious and afraid that justice wouldn’t be served, again.  Even when there’s distinct video evidence that’s present, justice seems to always miss us when police officers are involved. To the relief of many, Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts including second-degree murder on April 20, 2021. Sadly, this outcome is a rarity when it comes to police officers, who are too often not held accountable for their filthy and abusive behavior inflicted on Black men, women and children across this country. Here are just six examples where the “peace officers” were the ones who inflicted harm and death on Black lives and got off with little to no punishment from the justice system—reminders that the fight for Black lives to matter like everyone else in this nation in the eyes of the law, must continue. Consider this list a reminder of the outrageous miscarriages of justice in recent years that make Chauvin going to prison bittersweet.

Bakari Sellers Talks Body Cam Footage & Police Shooting Laws With Andrew Brown Jr.’s Case [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Hillsong Pastor Resigns After Sending Explicit Photo To…

A Black leader at a Hillsong Church in Montclair, New Jersey, resigned on Tuesday after he reportedly texted a woman…
04.29.21
1 Woman Dead, 2 Others Hospitalized After Receiving…

38-year-old Keauna Weaver died on the operating table after she flew to Tijuana, Mexico for a low-cost liposuction procedure.
04.28.21
Former Officer Who Fatally Shot Tamir Rice Wants…

Timothy Loehmann, the former Cleveland police officer responsible for the 2014 shooting death of Tamir Rice, has filed an appeal…
04.28.21
Woman Killed Outside Her Home In Front Of…

The identity of a woman killed in her driveway April 24 has been confirmed. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified…
04.27.21
A World Where George Floyd And Ma’Khia Bryant…

There is no lullaby of "justice, only the ongoing nightmare of policing.
04.23.21
Convicted Murderer Derek Chauvin Has Been Mandated To…

The man charged with the murder of George Floyd’s death is already being punished for his actions. Derek Chauvin is…
04.23.21
Will It Actually Happen This Time? House Passes…

If/when everything passes in the Senate,  Washington, D.C., would take the name State of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth, in honor of…
04.23.21
Civil Rights Leaders Applaud House Passage Of D.C.…

Civil rights leaders and justice organizations urged the Senate to vote in favor of the bill to ensure that voting…
04.23.21
Derek Chauvin Verdict: Former Cop In Segregated Housing…

Many feel that Chauvin's guilty verdict could launch massive reform in policing across the country, but with the simultaneous killing…
04.22.21
Joe Biden & Kamala Harris Say “We Still…

This week our country witnessed history in the form of the George Floyd murder trial. Both Joe Biden and Kamala…
04.22.21
Close