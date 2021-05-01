Celebrity News
Lori Harvey And Michael B. Jordan Wore Custom Prada For The ‘Without Remorse’ Premiere And Set The Internet Ablaze

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan

Source: Prince Williams / Randy Holmes

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan are still going strong, y’all! The beautiful couple recently had an at-home date night for the virtual premiere of Michael’s new movie, Without Remorse (streaming now on Amazon Prime). Styled by Jason Bolden, the couple went all out for the virtual event wearing custom Prada from head to toe and they both looked as fine as ever!

While MBJ looked dapper in his satin double-breasted black tux and matching black bow tie, it was Miss Harvey who really stole the show, donning a metallic sequin gold gown that turned her into a real-life goddess, literally. With her hair in a messy bun, the model rocked the custom, low-back dress to perfection, pairing it with Prada black satin heels and minimal accessories.

Lori took to Instagram to share the dashing photos of her and her boo, perfectly captioning the photo set, “Prada you baby,” as a nod to the couple’s custom Prada looks and MBJ’s big premiere.

“So much fun working on this custom Prada moment w/ you Lori,” stylist Jason Bolden said on Instagram of the fashion moment to which Lori  replied in the comments, “you’re the best!”

Lori’s boo and the star of the film also shared some images from the big at-home premiere to his own Instagram as well, sharing two solo shots of himself and the now-viral sexy pic of the dashing couple.

 

“We were looking for a reason to get dressed up,” he captioned the photo set. “Without Remorse premiere at the crib works right?!” Yes, it worked for us! The couple was absolutely giving what they needed to give!

Without Remorse starring Michael B. Jordan and Lauren London is streaming on Amazon Prme now.

Close