The Buzz – Teacher Suspended For Racial Rant; A Horse Named After Breonna Taylor, & A Vaccinated Concert

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Buzz!

Science Teacher Gets Suspended With Pay, But Might Have To Pay For His Rant On BLM, and George Floyd.

Howard Zlotkin, a white science teacher was in the middle of science class with is students discussing climate change topics and ended up going off topic and started ranting about Black Lives Matter and George Floyd.

Well part of it was caught on camera and in the footage Zlotkin, is heard to say people are “whining and crying about Black Lives Matter”. He then refers to Floyd with a profanity as a “criminal” who “got arrested and he got killed because he wouldn’t comply”. Another profanity is heard as he says Floyd is being treated as a “hero”.

The video of Slotkin’s remarks and another taken the next day also included a profanity directed at a student and a vulgar gesture, WNBC reported. The student said Zlotkin grew irate when she and three other students challenged him, and the four were told to write an essay on “Why Black lives should matter” – an assignment not given to other students.

Zlotkin declined comment to the New York Times, citing the investigation, but called the footage a “very well-edited soundbite” and said he would “love one day to give my side of the story”.

Source: Newsbreak

A Horse Named Breonna.

Now in a pretty cool story, the Kentucky derby happened over the weekend and in the 4th race a horse who won was named after Breonna Taylor. The 3 year old filly simply called Breonna and owned by Sam Aguiar said his wife and JS Stables co-owner, Janelle, was the one who decided to name the horse after Taylor.

“My wife named the filly Breonna because she was beautiful, strong, and resilient,” Sam Aguiar said, as reported by the Atlanta Voice. “She’s tough and has swagger. But to those closest to her, she’s also loving and kind. That was Breonna Taylor as well.”

Thats pretty cool. #sayhername Breonna Taylor!

Source: Complex

Vaccination Concert In LA. To Promote Getting Vaccinated Attended By Only Vaccinated Concert Goers.

During this pandemic a lot of people would love to get back to doing some of the things they love to do like go to shows and concerts. Well over the weekend there was a huge charity concert to help take steps to get us there.

VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World”, sponsored by relief organization Global Citizen amde sure that all those in attendance were fully vaccinated. Mask-wearing was required inside the stadium, with the exception of the performers while they were on stage. Global Citizen verified vaccination status by checking vaccination cards both ahead of the event and on site. Other measures like temperature checks, on-site rapid testing for the working crews, contact tracing and limited capacity will be in place.”

Another interesting point was the capacity allowed as currently attendance at outdoor events is generally limited to 33% of capacity. However, since organizers required all attendees to show proof of vaccination, the guidelines allowed to 67% of capacity.

Source: Fox LA

…and that is whats happening inside The Buzz!

Also On Magic 95.9: