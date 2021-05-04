WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 4, 2021: The Clock is Ticking — Covid-19 Cases Fall — False Facial Recognition

1. Dear Senator Scott and Vice President Harris: America IS Racist
What You Need To Know:
Last Wednesday night, while giving the Republican response to the Presidential address, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott created a firestorm, describing acts of discrimination against him, but denying that America is a racist country.
2. The Clock is Ticking on Voting Rights
What You Need To Know:
The fight for voting rights on Capitol Hill continues this month, as Senate Democrats prepare to begin internal debates over the issue.
3. Coronavirus Update: New Covid-19 Cases Fall For Third Week in a Row in U.S.
What We Need To Know:
According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is now averaging fewer than 50,000 new coronavirus cases per day, falling to a level not seen since early October 2020.
4. False Facial Recognition Sends An Innocent Black Man To Jail
What You Need To Know:
In 2019, Nijeer Parks got a phone call from his grandmother telling him police from 30 miles away in a town called Woodbridge were looking for him.
5. Michael Jordan’s Private Golf Club Could Help Black Golfers Level Up
What You Need To Know:
Only Michael Jordan could elevate golf to his level of competition, at his private course, The Grove XXIII, from alternating the tee-box locations to narrow fairways, only the short-sighted would imply he adjusted the course to give him an advantage.
