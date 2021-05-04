Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 4, 2021: The Clock is Ticking — Covid-19 Cases Fall — False Facial Recognition

1. Dear Senator Scott and Vice President Harris: America IS Racist

4 MINUTE READ

What You Need To Know:

Last Wednesday night, while giving the Republican response to the Presidential address, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott created a firestorm, describing acts of discrimination against him, but denying that America is a racist country.

2. The Clock is Ticking on Voting Rights

What You Need To Know:

The fight for voting rights on Capitol Hill continues this month, as Senate Democrats prepare to begin internal debates over the issue.

3. Coronavirus Update: New Covid-19 Cases Fall For Third Week in a Row in U.S.

What We Need To Know: 

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is now averaging fewer than 50,000 new coronavirus cases per day, falling to a level not seen since early October 2020.

4. False Facial Recognition Sends An Innocent Black Man To Jail

What You Need To Know:

In 2019, Nijeer Parks got a phone call from his grandmother telling him police from 30 miles away in a town called Woodbridge were looking for him.

5. Michael Jordan’s Private Golf Club Could Help Black Golfers Level Up

What You Need To Know:

Only Michael Jordan could elevate golf to his level of competition, at his private course, The Grove XXIII, from alternating the tee-box locations to narrow fairways, only the short-sighted would imply he adjusted the course to give him an advantage.

 

WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 4, 2021: The Clock is Ticking — Covid-19 Cases Fall — False Facial Recognition  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

