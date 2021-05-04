Hair
This Social Media 70s Hair Challenge Is Goals

Donna Summer Live At The United Nations

Source: Michael Putland / Getty

It’s not Throwback Thursday yet, but the popular social media 70’s hair challenge has me reminiscing on bell bottoms, Soul Train, and platform shoes.  Recently, some social media users flocked to their account to take part in the hair challenge which consists of them creating big, bouncy curls, flipping them backwards, and framing their faces with the curls.

Singer, songwriter, and actress Donna Summer instantly came to mind upon viewing this challenge.  If there is anyone from the 70’s to emulate, she’s it.  Her daring style and voluminous hair are two for the fashion/beauty books.  A lot of her looks and hairstyles are still relevant today which makes this 70s challenge an actual hairstyle idea and tutorial.

To say the least, this challenge was interesting and fun to watch.  Some of the ladies participating in this fad absolutely nailed the 70’s staple look.  Check out some posts from the challenge below.

1. 1DAYYYYY

Day gave her twitter fans ombre 70’s hair for the challenge, and it is fly!

2. For the love of Mone

Fortheloveofmone, looked like she stepped right out of the 70’s with her perfect hairdo and retro shirt to match!  She nailed the challenge!

3. D Asia Simone

Work it Dasia Simone!  And thanks for demonstrating how you achieved the look!

4. Jenn Noire

Jenn Noire surprised herself about how well her 70’s hair came out.  We are here for it, Jenn!

5. Vadiah Hubb

Vadiah Hubb’s 70’s hair came out great!  The curls cascaded down and around her face perfectly!

Have you tried the latest hair challenge? Did you love your results?

This Social Media 70s Hair Challenge Is Goals  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

black hair

