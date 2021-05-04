Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Vivica A. Fox: Khloé Kardashian Should Not Be a Doormat for Tristan Thompson

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
9th Annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

It appears that Vivica A. Fox is not a fan of the Khloé KardashianTristan Thompson union and is not afraid to speak her mind on the event.

The ‘Independence Day’ and ‘Kill Bill’ actress had some choice words for one of the more famous members of the Kardashian-Jenner unit and a Cleveland Cavaliers-turned-Boston Celtics power forward and center.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

From Complex:

“It’s time for Khloé to stop being a damn doormat for Tristan,” Fox said in a new episode of her Cocktails with Queens series. “First of all, you are a Kardashian, girl. I’m sure it’s plenty of brothers lining up. They all just wanna take a trip, you know what I mean. … At this point, do you really want this kind of man to be a parental father figure to your children? The fact that he can’t even respect mama? What foundation are you on, period?”

She also said Khloé is “dickmatized.”

Fox spoke out on Kardahsian and Thompson along with Claudia Jordan, LisaRaye and Syleena Johnson on the latest edition of ‘Queens.’

As for the latest allegations involving “Thompdashian,” it all stems from the ones made by Sydney Chase, who shared on her IG some receipts of Thompson hitting her up.

Chase also “claimed to have had an affair with Thompson while he was still with Khloé.”

Of course, this is not the first time allegations have surfaced on Thompson cheating on Kardashian.

There was that whole saga with Jordyn Woods and let’s not that possible affair Thompson had when Kardashian was pregnant.

So I guess if “Thompdashian” were to call it quits for good (and not have to reunite again), it doesn’t seem like the NBA superstar will be able to pursue Fox.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of Complex

First Picture Courtesy of Bravo and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of FayesVision and WENN

First Video Courtesy of YouTube and Complex

Second and Third Video and Third and Fourth Picture Courtesy of Instagram and Complex

Happy Birthday Vivica A. Fox! Her Fashion Evolution Through The Years
10 photos

Vivica A. Fox: Khloé Kardashian Should Not Be a Doormat for Tristan Thompson  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Khloe Kardashian , Vivica A. Fox

Videos
Latest
Cop Fired Over Facebook Post Calling Black Lives…

Officials in New Jersey terminated a white officer after she publicly lamented about the Black Lives Matter movement at the…
05.05.21
Rev. Al Sharpton Weighs In On The Status…

Rev. Al Sharpton recently caught up with Urban One CEO Alfred Liggins to discuss the company's branded casino proposals for…
05.04.21
First 100 Days: Has Biden Kept His Promises…

We want legislation that upends harmful systems and replaces them with programs and policies that go beyond remedying individual harms…
05.04.21
Authorities Investigating Florida Principal Who Paddled 6-Year-Old Student…

Video of the disturbing event circulated on social media shows Melissa Carter, head of Central Elementary School in Clewiston, bending…
05.04.21
Court Rules Black Man Enslaved By White Restaurant…

A South Carolina appellate court ruling found that a Black man with intellectual disabilities is owed double the amount of…
05.03.21
Marvel Reveals Official Title, Release Date of ‘Black…

Movie fans will return to Wakanda next summer, as Marvel recently announced that the long-awaited sequel to Black Panther will hit theaters…
05.04.21
Hillsong Church Comments On Former Pastor’s ‘Unacceptable’ Sexually…

Hillsong Church recently broke their silence regarding a scandal where a pastor resigned after sending an unsolicited photo of himself…
04.30.21
Cop Involved In Breonna Taylor’s Killing Retires After…

Weeks after reportedly securing a book deal regarding his involvement in Taylor's death, Officer Jonathan Mattingly plans to retire from…
04.30.21
Columbus Mayor Requests DOJ Probe Of City’s Police…

In a letter to the DOJ, Mayor Andrew Ginther and City Attorney Zach Klein expressed the city needed oversight to…
04.30.21
Ahmaud Arbery’s Family Believes Federal Hate Crime Charges…

With the outcome of the Derek Chauvin trial, many Black families who stand in the grief of losing a lost…
04.30.21
Close