Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Michel’le Is Calling Kurt Kobain Pinocchio About Dre In Bed With a Man

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
World Class Wreckin' Cru

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

Death Row producer Kurt Kobain (not to be mistaken for deceased icon Kurt Cobain of the band Nirvana) in a recent appearance on “The Art of Dialouge”, claims that the curious minds of Tupac and Suge Knight wanted to know if the gay rumors that were going around at the time about Dr. Dre were true. Kobain claimed that Dre’s ex-main lady, protégé’, mother of his child and alleged punching bag, singer Michel’le gave them affirmation of the rumors being true by saying that she had caught him in bed with another man named Marc.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

However Michel’le response to Kurt Kobain allegedly hearing this kind of conversation coming from her mouth…♫Now I say I trust you, But I want you to know, I’m not a sucker; Chill out-your nose is growing, Pinocchio, All right, baby, no more lies ♫

Michel’le may have been beaten by Dre but she is not about to beat Dre with a lie.  Michel’le was shocked to hear Kurt Kobain’s story and says that never happened. In fact, she’s unsure why anyone would make something like that up. She says her and Tupac discussed many things, but Dre’s sexuality was not one of them.

Take a look at the video below

Michel’le Is Calling Kurt Kobain Pinocchio About Dre In Bed With a Man  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Cop Fired Over Facebook Post Calling Black Lives…

Officials in New Jersey terminated a white officer after she publicly lamented about the Black Lives Matter movement at the…
05.05.21
Rev. Al Sharpton Weighs In On The Status…

Rev. Al Sharpton recently caught up with Urban One CEO Alfred Liggins to discuss the company's branded casino proposals for…
05.04.21
First 100 Days: Has Biden Kept His Promises…

We want legislation that upends harmful systems and replaces them with programs and policies that go beyond remedying individual harms…
05.04.21
Authorities Investigating Florida Principal Who Paddled 6-Year-Old Student…

Video of the disturbing event circulated on social media shows Melissa Carter, head of Central Elementary School in Clewiston, bending…
05.04.21
Court Rules Black Man Enslaved By White Restaurant…

A South Carolina appellate court ruling found that a Black man with intellectual disabilities is owed double the amount of…
05.03.21
Marvel Reveals Official Title, Release Date of ‘Black…

Movie fans will return to Wakanda next summer, as Marvel recently announced that the long-awaited sequel to Black Panther will hit theaters…
05.04.21
Hillsong Church Comments On Former Pastor’s ‘Unacceptable’ Sexually…

Hillsong Church recently broke their silence regarding a scandal where a pastor resigned after sending an unsolicited photo of himself…
04.30.21
Cop Involved In Breonna Taylor’s Killing Retires After…

Weeks after reportedly securing a book deal regarding his involvement in Taylor's death, Officer Jonathan Mattingly plans to retire from…
04.30.21
Columbus Mayor Requests DOJ Probe Of City’s Police…

In a letter to the DOJ, Mayor Andrew Ginther and City Attorney Zach Klein expressed the city needed oversight to…
04.30.21
Ahmaud Arbery’s Family Believes Federal Hate Crime Charges…

With the outcome of the Derek Chauvin trial, many Black families who stand in the grief of losing a lost…
04.30.21
Close