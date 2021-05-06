In Spite Of It All LHH’s Safaree and Erica Mena Expecting Baby #2

Celebrity News
Congratulations are in order as it has been announced that reality television stars from the Love and Hip Hop brand Safaree and his wife Erica Mena are expecting their second child together.

Everyone was surprised when Safaree and Erica Mena were married during the off season of Love and Hip Hop when as many relationships as they battled about on the show they were never an item or so we were led to believe.  Then we were pleasantly surprised when they announced that they were expecting their first child together, their little bundle of a Christmas present was born on Christmas eve of 2018.

Then the pandemic hit.

On social media they would hint at marital discord but they held their marriage together, however Safaree shocked every woman on this plant when he made a statement in an interview saying he didn’t want Erica Mena to have anymore children because he didn’t like what it did to her body.

After some social media dragging and some fast forwarding it appears that what ever issues they may have had has been clear up, and the body shamming during pregnancy seems to now not be a factor because  the seemingly very happy couple Safaree and Erica Mena made the announcement that they are expecting baby number two with some drop dead gorgeous pregnancy photo’s  via their social media.

Take a look at the photo’s below.

