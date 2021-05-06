News & Gossip
Billboard & Twitter Unite For New “Hot Trending” Music Chart

The criteria that will help determine what makes this particular list include “music nostalgia threads," new music releases, awards shows, plus music and festival highlights.

Source: picture alliance / Getty

Well, this was unexpected, but it makes total sense in today’s age of social media.

Billboard and Twitter have united to form a first-of-its-kind chart called Billboard Hot Trending. In a statement from Billboard, the publication dedicated to all things music, said the chart would shine a spotlight on “the most talked-about songs” on Twitter by monitoring tweets and trends in real-time. The criteria that will help determine what makes this particular list include “music nostalgia threads,” new music releases, awards shows, plus music and festival highlights.

The chart will refresh every 24 hours, an industry first, to keep up with the latest trends across the platform. Speaking about the chart, Billboard said, “The chart is also unique in that it tracks what songs people are talking about — not necessarily what they’re listening to.”

Twitter’s head of entertainment partnerships, Sarah Rosen, revealed surprisingly revealed that music is “the most talked-about topic on the social platform worldwide.” Sorry to those who thought it was $100 dates and other ratchet moments on the social media outlet.

This is definitely a music chart an artist like Soulja Boy would have definitely thrived on. It makes sense now that many songs are now gaining more popularity due to being used in TikTok and Instagram Reels videos that eventually find themselves being shared on Twitter in viral video threads.

Photo: picture alliance / Getty

Billboard & Twitter Unite For New “Hot Trending” Music Chart  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

