DJ Clark Kent Talks About Coppin’ Kicks on eBay

Put some respeck on the man's name and sneaker game...

Sneakertopia Los Angeles VIP Preview

Source: Jesse Grant / Getty

For those who don’t know, legendary Hip-Hop DJ/producer, DJ Clark Kent has been collecting sneakers longer than you’ve been entering raffles to resell them joints.

Recently the OG Hip-Hop legend linked up with Highsnobiety and Ebay to talk talk about his love of sneakers and give viewers some tips on how to go about your sneaker collecting business. Reminiscing about how his first pair of Pro-Keds were the talk of his disenfranchised neighborhood, Clark’s love of flashy footwear kicked off and since then he’s gone on to accumulate quite the collection. That includes even working with Nike on quite a few exclusives that go for a grip these days including some LeBron 8’s, Air Max 1’s and of course the classic silhouette, Air Force 1’s.

Now that eBay has its authentication program to ensure buyers don’t get themselves a pair of fugazie’s, Clark is encouraging heads to check out eBay whenever they want to get themselves some heat saying “make sure what you are bidding on or purchasing is part of eBay’s Authenticity Guarantee so you know what you’re getting is great.”

That being said he also implores heads to actually wear the sneakers they buy and “don’t get it just so you can have it and you can floss and you can take a picture. Don’t be corny with it.”

Words of wisdom from a Triple-OG Sneakerhead.

Check out the joint below and let us know you’re favorite DJ Clark Kent/Nike collaboration or your favorite DJ Clark produced track.

DJ Clark Kent Talks About Coppin’ Kicks on eBay  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

DJ Clark Kent

