Baltimore County Dept. of Health To “Max the Vax” This Weekend In Randallstown

A mobile vaccination site sets up in Baltimore County this Saturday.

The Baltimore County Department of Health is looking to play its role in helping the state meet its vaccination goals. As we seek to ‘cancel COVID’, the department will host a mobile vaccination site, making it easier for more in Baltimore County to get vaccinated. Walk-ins will be served while supplies last.

Here are the details:

  • Place: Dream Life Worship Center 4111 Deer Park Road Randallstown, MD 21133
  • Date & Time: Sat. May 8th, 2021 10 A.M. to 2 P.M.

The mobile vaccination site is sponsored by the Baltimore County Health Dept., Coppin State University, Baltimore County Chapter of the NAACP, and the Dream Life Worship Center. Along with other volunteer groups, the Baltimore County Ques, Theta Mu Mu Chapter, will be helping at the site.

Numbers don’t lie.

Going into the weekend, just over 5 million vaccine doses have been administered in Maryland. With nearly 40% of the state fully vaccinated, it’s fair to say that we’ve still got work to do. However, just one look at the recent case numbers will show that vaccination efforts have had a positive effect on the fight. The state has just completed its second week with a COVID positivity rate below 5%, says The Baltimore Sun.

Cheers to continued momentum toward a healthier, and safer Maryland. For questions about this weekend’s event, call (443) 300-0403 or email healthytips025@gmail.com. If you plan on showing up, don’t be a stranger! If you get shy, just send me a DM on Instagram and I’ll make sure we connect.

