Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Swizz Beatz Doubles Down On Calling Out Phony Friends At DMX’s Funeral

He said what he said.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Memorial Service Held For Rapper DMX

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Swizz Beatz was closer to DMX than most, and made it a point to call out the phony friends who weren’t there for the late rapper when he was alive at his homegoing. In a recent interview with Angie Martinez, Swizz stood by what he said about X not getting the love he needed, and sycophants in his cipher.

“I just wish all these people showed up for him when he was here,” said Swizz at the Barclays Center on April 24. “You got thousands of people claiming who they are and tickets and things like that. This man needed everybody. He didn’t need everybody when he’s not here, he needed everybody when he was here. We have to learn to celebrate each other while we’re here.”

That’s all facts.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Martinez asked about who he was referencing. Although he didn’t name any name, Swizz pointed out that it wasn’t the fans he had issues with, but people closer to X who showed their true colors after his death.

“From the fans’ standpoint, X got a lot of love. It’s just the other love he was looking for I don’t think he got a lot of,” said Swizz “And that’s what made me want to say what I said at his homegoing because I was dealing with a lot of that. And I was with X a lot. Especially, recently. So I was very current in his life and understanding where he was at and what he was going through. So when I started seeing things, naturally as his brother, it just bothered me.”

Rest in power Dark Man X.

Swizz Beatz Doubles Down On Calling Out Phony Friends At DMX’s Funeral  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

DMX , Swizz Beatz

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Cori Bush Pushes Back After Using Gender-Inclusive Language…

Bush used the phrase "Black birthing people," during her Capitol Hill testimony this week as part of an important emerging…
05.10.21
NY Boy Spends $2,618 On SpongeBob Popsicles Using…

It’s safe to say we live in a digital world, where almost anything a person could want is just the…
05.07.21
Pregnant Woman Gives Birth On A Flight To…

A baby was born in the middle of a Delta flight from Salt Lake City to Honolulu–turns out, the mother…
05.07.21
Police: Suspects ‘Cowardly Shot’ And Killed A California…

A 2015 cold case in California has been solved after police authorities charged two men in connection with the racially…
05.07.21
Playing In Our Faces: White Atlanta Cop That…

Garrett Rolfe will not possess a firearm or work on the streets and is reportedly working to get back to…
05.06.21
How Those Vaccinated in the U.S. Could Win…

How would you like to have a chance to see the next Big Game right in the stands? The NFL…
05.06.21
Civil Rights Leaders React: Facebook Upholds Trump Ban,…

Civil rights leaders argued that Facebook should take a definitive stance on Trump accessing a communication tool that the former…
05.06.21
Cop Fired Over Facebook Post Calling Black Lives…

Officials in New Jersey terminated a white officer after she publicly lamented about the Black Lives Matter movement at the…
05.05.21
Rev. Al Sharpton Weighs In On The Status…

Rev. Al Sharpton recently caught up with Urban One CEO Alfred Liggins to discuss the company's branded casino proposals for…
05.04.21
First 100 Days: Has Biden Kept His Promises…

We want legislation that upends harmful systems and replaces them with programs and policies that go beyond remedying individual harms…
05.04.21
Close