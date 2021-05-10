Did You Know Tank Sang Background On Aaliyah’s ‘Come Over’?

Celebrity News
Over here, we love a little-known music fact and hearing stories about how two artists collaborated on some of our favorite songs.

Recently, singer Tank celebrated one of these stories about working with the late Aaliyah on one of the songs recorded for her third studio album Aaliyah, which was released in 2001, the year she tragically passed.

Written by Johnta Austin, Bryan-Michael Cox, and producer Jazze Pha, the song didn’t make it to the album initially and was given to the R&B group Changing Faces.

But after Aaliyah’s passing, the song was featured on the posthumous compilation album I Care 4 U.

During a game of Song Association with ElleTank shared the story of how he ended up on the song.

“My dream collaboration has always been Aaliyah. I wish we could have really, really done something cool. The song you hear me on, ‘Come Over,’ I just happened to walk in the studio that day. We were going to check on Babygirl and she was working with Johnta. I soon as I walk in, she says, ‘Tank can do it!’ And Johnta says, ‘Tank can do it.’ And I said, ‘Tank can do what?’ They sit me in the booth and that’s how I got on ‘Come Over.’”

Then he treated us to a few chords.

During that same interview, Tank also revealed that he wrote Omarion’s hit grown and sexy song, “O” by Omarion.

A talented dude.

You can check out the full interview in the video below.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

