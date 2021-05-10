Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Jesus, take the wheel!

It looks like Mr. Trey Songz still can’t keep his temper (or hands) to himself. TMZ reports that the singer got into a shouting match with an unidentified woman late night Thursday. After their cars got into a slight fender bender, the woman got out of her car to confront the “Bottoms Up” singer, and he allegedly hit her hand with his vehicle as the argument got more heated. She also claims he immediately sped off before the police arrived at the scene. The woman did not seek medical attention for the pain in her hand, so she was lucky compared to other women who’ve had run-ins with trifling Trigga.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Trey Songz Accused Of Hurting A Woman During A Road Rage Hit-And-Run Incident was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com