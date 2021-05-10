Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Watch: Kevin Hart Stars In Netflix’s Fatherhood Premiering Father’s Day Weekend [Trailer]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Kevin Hart Fatherhood Netflix

Source: Netflix / Netflix

Kevin Hart stars in Netflix’s Fatherhood based upon a true story from Matthew Logelin’s book, Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss & Love. The film follows Hart in this heartwarming, comedic and emotional story as a widower taking on one of the toughest jobs in the world: fatherhood. The movie is set to premiere on Netflix during Father’s Day weekend celebrating fathers, who are actively and lovingly caring for their children.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The official trailer for the film debuted today. Hart is joined by a talented all-star cast including Alfre Woodard, Lil Rel Howery, DeWanda Wise, Frankie R. Faison, Anthony Carrigan and Paul Reiser, Melody Hurd, and Deborah Ayorinde. The Paul Weitz directed film explores the challenges Hart’s character faces raising his young daughter.

In the film’s trailer, Woodard’s character, Mary, suggests that Matthew, portrayed by Hart, find his way back home to be surrounded by family who would help him raise his young daughter. She goes on to say, “You think you can do this but you can’t.” His powerful response, “You’re right, I can’t but I’m going to do it because I’m a father.”

The uplifting film is set to premiere exclusively to Netflix on June 18. Watch the full trailer below and find more details about the film here.

Watch: Kevin Hart Stars In Netflix’s Fatherhood Premiering Father’s Day Weekend [Trailer]  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Kevin Hart

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Viral TikTok Video May Help Police Solve Child…

Does a TikTok video with over one million views hold the key to solving the kidnapping of a 4-year-old girl?…
05.11.21
Florida Principal Won’t Face Charges After Paddling 6-Year-Old…

A Florida State's Attorney found no wrongdoing relating to a disturbing viral video which showed an elementary school principal paddling…
05.11.21
The Top Baby Names of 2020 Have Been…

  The Social Security Administration has revealed the top baby names for 2020 and surprisingly the top names from 2019…
05.11.21
Central Park Karen Part 2: Woman Falsely Claims…

A Black vlogger in New York City named Alana Lambert shared her experience on YouTube after she and a friend…
05.11.21
Cori Bush Pushes Back After Using Gender-Inclusive Language…

Bush used the phrase "Black birthing people," during her Capitol Hill testimony this week as part of an important emerging…
05.10.21
NY Boy Spends $2,618 On SpongeBob Popsicles Using…

It’s safe to say we live in a digital world, where almost anything a person could want is just the…
05.07.21
Pregnant Woman Gives Birth On A Flight To…

A baby was born in the middle of a Delta flight from Salt Lake City to Honolulu–turns out, the mother…
05.07.21
Police: Suspects ‘Cowardly Shot’ And Killed A California…

A 2015 cold case in California has been solved after police authorities charged two men in connection with the racially…
05.07.21
Playing In Our Faces: White Atlanta Cop That…

Garrett Rolfe will not possess a firearm or work on the streets and is reportedly working to get back to…
05.06.21
How Those Vaccinated in the U.S. Could Win…

How would you like to have a chance to see the next Big Game right in the stands? The NFL…
05.06.21
Close