Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Dave Chappelle Calls Out ‘Saturday Night Live’ Cast For Low Woke Levels

Where's the lie?

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Dave Chappelle hosts and A Tribe Called Quest performs the 42nd season episode 6 NBC&apos;s &apos;Saturday Night Live&apos;

Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN

Whether you find him funny or not one thing that can be said about Dave Chappelle is that he speaks from the heart. In a new interview, the comedian expressed his disappointment in the Saturday Night Live cast.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

As spotted on Page Six the Washington, D.C. native joined Joe Rogan on The Joe Rogan Experience Podcast last week. As expected their conversation touched on a multitude of topics including his historic run on Comedy Central and reacquiring the rights to Chapelle Show. While discussing Elon Musk’s upcoming guest spot on the NBC live sketch comedy show (the podcast was recorded the day prior) the two made it clear the staff wouldn’t utilize the Tesla businessman the right way.

“No one is woke enough,” Rogan theorized. “They don’t, they can’t appreciate the fact that you’re dealing with literally one of the most brilliant men that’s ever lived that’s going to come do your show”. Dave agreed saying “Again like you say no one can be woke enough. I’m torn because I like a warrior for a good cause but I’m really into tactics”. He went on to say the obvious when it comes to the show’s approach saying “you’re not going to nag people into behaving in a way that’s — in fact, if you continue with this tone, even if you’re right, you’ll be very hard to hear.”

Later on the Half Baked actor admitted that he met Elon in person and the two had a good back and forth together. “I teased him about being the richest man in the world,” Chappelle revealed. “He took it with good humor.”

You can hear the interview below.

Brotherly Love: Dave Chappelle Flew To Wyoming To Lift Up Kanye West
10 photos

Dave Chappelle Calls Out ‘Saturday Night Live’ Cast For Low Woke Levels  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

dave chappelle

Videos
Latest
This Milwaukee 5-Year-Old Didn’t Deserve To Die Over…

No child deserves to die over enjoying a slice of cheesecake, especially at the hands of his own father.
05.11.21
Viral TikTok Video May Help Police Solve Child…

Does a TikTok video with over one million views hold the key to solving the kidnapping of a 4-year-old girl?…
05.11.21
Florida Principal Won’t Face Charges After Paddling 6-Year-Old…

A Florida State's Attorney found no wrongdoing relating to a disturbing viral video which showed an elementary school principal paddling…
05.11.21
The Top Baby Names of 2020 Have Been…

  The Social Security Administration has revealed the top baby names for 2020 and surprisingly the top names from 2019…
05.11.21
Central Park Karen Part 2: Woman Falsely Claims…

A Black vlogger in New York City named Alana Lambert shared her experience on YouTube after she and a friend…
05.11.21
Cori Bush Pushes Back After Using Gender-Inclusive Language…

Bush used the phrase "Black birthing people," during her Capitol Hill testimony this week as part of an important emerging…
05.10.21
NY Boy Spends $2,618 On SpongeBob Popsicles Using…

It’s safe to say we live in a digital world, where almost anything a person could want is just the…
05.07.21
Pregnant Woman Gives Birth On A Flight To…

A baby was born in the middle of a Delta flight from Salt Lake City to Honolulu–turns out, the mother…
05.07.21
Police: Suspects ‘Cowardly Shot’ And Killed A California…

A 2015 cold case in California has been solved after police authorities charged two men in connection with the racially…
05.07.21
Playing In Our Faces: White Atlanta Cop That…

Garrett Rolfe will not possess a firearm or work on the streets and is reportedly working to get back to…
05.06.21
Close