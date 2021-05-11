National
HomeNational

Watch First Episode of Vice’s DC Sniper Documentary Series

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
US-SNIPER-MUHAMMAD

Source: – / Getty

The first episode of the 2002 Washington D.C. area sniper murders’ new documentary series has aired on Vice TV. “I, Sniper” is an eight-part series with interviews from several relatives of the snipers and their victims, law enforcement, and everyday people who encountered the pair. As many of us remember this was a very scary time in the DMV as Muhammad and Malvo terrorized and killed 10 people in throughout the DC area in 2002.

Lee Malvo, half of the sniper duo, spoke with the series producer, Mary-Jane Mitchell, and the production team about his life during 17 hours of calls (all in 15-minute chunks, per prison rules) that occurred over two years. Malvo was just 17 and seeking a father figure. John Muhammad, a disaffected US Army veteran, filled that void for him as they set out on a murderous road trip. Muhammad was 41 during the crime spree.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Their first victim in Clinton, Maryland on September 5, 2002, who survived being shot 5 times thanks to a seven-hour operation, spoke with ABC 7 about that day. “As soon as I got in my car, the window next to me just exploded with the first shot so the glass showered over me,” Paul LaRuffa said. “There were four more shots, a total of five shots, and they all hit me.”

Muhammad and Malvo were not caught and arrested until October 24 after killing their 10th victim. Muhammad was executed in a southeastern Virginia prison in November 2009. Malvo is still serving a life sentence at the Red Onion State Prison in southwestern Virginia.

Watch episode one below…

*WARNING Video Intended For Mature Audiences Only*

 

RELATED: D.C. Sniper Lee Boyd Malvo Seeks Lower Sentence

RELATED: Top 10 Most Notorious Prisons In The U.S.

RELATED: Queen For A Day: D.C. Sniper’s Ex-Wife & Other Survivors Share Powerful Domestic Abuse Stories In Emotional Video

 

Watch First Episode of Vice’s DC Sniper Documentary Series  was originally published on woldcnews.com

DC sniper

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Foul Play? D.C. Police Search Landfill After 2-Month-Old…

The mother of a missing two-month-old boy is considered a person of interest in the ongoing investigation.
05.12.21
This Milwaukee 5-Year-Old Didn’t Deserve To Die Over…

No child deserves to die over enjoying a slice of cheesecake, especially at the hands of his own father.
05.11.21
Watch First Episode of Vice’s DC Sniper Documentary…

The 2002 Washington D.C. area sniper murders' new documentary series has aired on Vice TV. Watch here...
05.12.21
Viral TikTok Video May Help Police Solve Child…

Does a TikTok video with over one million views hold the key to solving the kidnapping of a 4-year-old girl?…
05.11.21
Florida Principal Won’t Face Charges After Paddling 6-Year-Old…

A Florida State's Attorney found no wrongdoing relating to a disturbing viral video which showed an elementary school principal paddling…
05.11.21
The Top Baby Names of 2020 Have Been…

  The Social Security Administration has revealed the top baby names for 2020 and surprisingly the top names from 2019…
05.11.21
Central Park Karen Part 2: Woman Falsely Claims…

A Black vlogger in New York City named Alana Lambert shared her experience on YouTube after she and a friend…
05.11.21
Cori Bush Pushes Back After Using Gender-Inclusive Language…

Bush used the phrase "Black birthing people," during her Capitol Hill testimony this week as part of an important emerging…
05.10.21
NY Boy Spends $2,618 On SpongeBob Popsicles Using…

It’s safe to say we live in a digital world, where almost anything a person could want is just the…
05.07.21
Pregnant Woman Gives Birth On A Flight To…

A baby was born in the middle of a Delta flight from Salt Lake City to Honolulu–turns out, the mother…
05.07.21
Close