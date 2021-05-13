Arts & Entertainment
Powerhouse Couple Russell Wilson and Ciara Ink First-Look Deal With Amazon Studios

Russell Wilson and Ciara have inked a first-look deal with Amazon Studios according to Shadow and Act. Through their Why Not You Productions and the new Amazon Studios deal, the couple will develop and produce scripted series and films with Amazon.The star studded couple announced their production company in 2019 producing digital content, film and television.

The Seahawks quarterback spoke with The Hollywood Reporter back in 2019 stating, “When people look at me, I hope they don’t just see a football player. I hope they see a person who is innovative and creative, someone who builds something from nothing.”

Off the field, Wilson hopes to share stories that show basic human connection around the world with his wife Ciara, adding that, “We want to be able to impact lives. That’s what we want to do at the end of the day — even from the kids space. We just want to tell stories that connect with the world and to the emotions.”

When speaking with Shadow and Act, the couple spoke about how honored they are to work with Amazon Studios. The couple said, “They’ve [Amazon Studios] quickly become one of the most exciting studios in entertainment and have shown a strong belief in our vision to bring inspiring stories to the world. We can’t wait to begin our work together.”

Both Russell and Ciara are a powerhouse duo with great success in their respective fields, business ventures and shared passion for philanthropy. Initially, their company Why Not You Productions announced that they would continue expand the work they’ve been producing through their joint foundation, the youth empowerment centric Why Not You Foundation. They plan to continue operating the organization along with their numerous side businesses. Ciara owns her own entertainment company and record label, Beaut Marks Entertainment and Wilson leads a brand management, creative content and production company, West2East Empire.

The Head of Amazon Studios Jennifer Salke says that the company and the powerhouse producing couple have a shared vision. Salke says, “We share a passion for developing diverse and emotionally connecting stories that can inspire the world and spread positivity and hope. Our world certainly needs it.”Look out for new creative ventures from Russell Wilson and Ciara under their new Amazon Studios deal.

Powerhouse Couple Russell Wilson and Ciara Ink First-Look Deal With Amazon Studios  was originally published on globalgrind.com

