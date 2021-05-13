Music
HomeMusic

Death Row Records Launches ‘The Death Row Experience’ Virtual Museum

Y’all don’t love us? Well, let it be known then!

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
DEATH ROW RECORDS VIRTUAL MUSEUM

Source: The Syndicate / The Syndicate

Fans will be able to experience one of Hip-Hop’s greatest collectives in the digital age. Death Row Records has launched a new virtual museum.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

DEATH ROW RECORDS VIRTUAL MUSEUM

Source: The Syndicate / The Syndicate

Death Row Records has launched the “Death Row Experience” a virtual retrospective gallery that celebrates the 30th anniversary of the iconic label this year. The Los Angeles-based company catapulted gangster Rap into mainstream consciousness and cultivated Hip-Hop culture that continues to influence artists today. The virtual experience was created by Flux88 Studios in partnership with TillaVision and is open to the public for all to enjoy.

The exhibit includes the story of the label’s rise plus their legendary artists and albums, including 30 Easter eggs to celebrate 30 years of history and NFTs not to be missed. Fans will be able find rare collectibles that link out to liner notes, medallions that redirect to NFT’s, three pagers with real phone numbers and more fun activations. In addition, fans are encouraged to participate in the virtual museum by uploading their own photos and videos to commemorate the anniversary of their favorite Death Row artists from concert photos, videos, old ticket stubs and anything else. Fans can submit their content when visiting the virtual museum entrance page. The fan exhibit will be open on June 30.

New features, Easter eggs and virtual buildings will be added on the 30th of each month for the remainder of the year continuing to unlock content. In the virtual museum, the button on the bottom left corner that has the directory includes shaded areas in black that remain closed until unlocked later. You can visit the “Death Row Experience” for free here.

DEATH ROW RECORDS VIRTUAL MUSEUM

Source: The Syndicate / The Syndicate

DEATH ROW RECORDS VIRTUAL MUSEUM

Source: The Syndicate / The Syndicate

DEATH ROW RECORDS VIRTUAL MUSEUM

Source: The Syndicate / The Syndicate

Photo: The Syndicate

Death Row Records Launches ‘The Death Row Experience’ Virtual Museum  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Death Row Records

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Jail Phone Records Reveal Ahmaud Arbery’s Accused Murderer…

Gregory McMichael, who is charged with the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, asked his lawyer from a jail phone: “You’ve heard…
05.14.21
No Masks, Just Vibes: The CDC Announced Masks…

No masks, just vibes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that masks are no longer required indoors…
05.14.21
Hummer Explodes After Driver Tries To Hoard Gas…

A Hummer in Florida went up into flames after the driver filled up several canisters of gasoline and put them…
05.14.21
‘American Idol’ Finalist Leaves Show After KKK-Themed Video…

Caleb Kennedy was about as close as you can get to taking it all on the latest season of American…
05.13.21
Three NYPD Officers Including KKK-Loving Retired Cop Arrested…

A super racist retired cop and his two partners currently employed by the NYPD are facing serious federal charges for…
05.13.21
Virginia Prosecutor Calls For Investigation After Cops Drag…

Prosecutors dropped the charges against Juanisha Brooks, a Defense Department employee who who was forcibly removed from her car during…
05.13.21
Foul Play? D.C. Police Search Landfill After 2-Month-Old…

The mother of a missing two-month-old boy is considered a person of interest in the ongoing investigation.
05.12.21
This Milwaukee 5-Year-Old Didn’t Deserve To Die Over…

No child deserves to die over enjoying a slice of cheesecake, especially at the hands of his own father.
05.11.21
Watch First Episode of Vice’s DC Sniper Documentary…

The 2002 Washington D.C. area sniper murders' new documentary series has aired on Vice TV. Watch here...
05.12.21
Viral TikTok Video May Help Police Solve Child…

Does a TikTok video with over one million views hold the key to solving the kidnapping of a 4-year-old girl?…
05.11.21
Close