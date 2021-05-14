Television
HomeTelevision

‘Black-ish’ Coming To A Close With Upcoming 8th & Final Season

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
ABC's "Black-ish" - Season Seven

Source: Richard Cartwright / Getty

Black-ish is coming back – for one final look into the life of the Johnson family.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show created by Kenya Barris and spawned an ‘-ish’ universe with Grown-ish and mixed-ish will conclude after its upcoming eighth season. Barris confirmed the news on Instagram Friday (May 14).

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“To ALL the people in the world I love, honor, respect and care for it is both exciting and bittersweet to share that black-ish has been RENEWED by ABC for it’s EIGHTH… and FINAL SEASON, Barris wrote. “In this day and age it is rare to get to decide when your show should come to an end, and we are grateful along with ABC to be able to make this final season exactly what we’d hoped for – and to do it with the entire and AMAZINGLY STELLAR cast coming back to close this chapter out with us the right way!”

Over the course of its eight seasons, the show has been nominated for multiple Emmy and Golden Globe awards and a Peabody. Actress Tracee Ellis-Ross made history in 2017 when she became the first Black actress since Debbie Allen for Fame to win the award for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy.

RELATED: ‘black-ish’ Creator Kenya Barris To Write, Direct Richard Pryor Biopic 

RELATED: Why We Will Never See The ‘Black-Ish’ Episode About The NFL Kneeling Protests

The show has been praised for its ability to tackle hard-hitting issues such as social justice, racism, voting, the pandemic and more through the course of its eight-season run. The feat is not lost on Barris.

“In this day and age it is rare to get to decide when your show should come to an end, and we are grateful along with ABC to be able to make this final season exactly what we’d hoped for — and to do it with the entire and AMAZINGLY STELLAR cast coming back to close this chapter out with us the right way!” Barris said. “This show has changed my life in so many ways and I am so proud of the conversations we’ve started along the way. None of this would have been possible without our audience and supporters, who have championed the show every step of the journey; allowing us to change not just the narrative of Black Families, but of Family, Culture, and and the World in general. All the while allowing us to talk about things that people were not supposed to talk about period and especially on a network television comedy.”

‘Black-ish’ Coming To A Close With Upcoming 8th & Final Season  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Black-ish

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Jail Phone Records Reveal Ahmaud Arbery’s Accused Murderer…

Gregory McMichael, who is charged with the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, asked his lawyer from a jail phone: “You’ve heard…
05.14.21
No Masks, Just Vibes: The CDC Announced Masks…

No masks, just vibes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that masks are no longer required indoors…
05.14.21
Hummer Explodes After Driver Tries To Hoard Gas…

A Hummer in Florida went up into flames after the driver filled up several canisters of gasoline and put them…
05.14.21
‘American Idol’ Finalist Leaves Show After KKK-Themed Video…

Caleb Kennedy was about as close as you can get to taking it all on the latest season of American…
05.13.21
Three NYPD Officers Including KKK-Loving Retired Cop Arrested…

A super racist retired cop and his two partners currently employed by the NYPD are facing serious federal charges for…
05.13.21
Virginia Prosecutor Calls For Investigation After Cops Drag…

Prosecutors dropped the charges against Juanisha Brooks, a Defense Department employee who who was forcibly removed from her car during…
05.13.21
Foul Play? D.C. Police Search Landfill After 2-Month-Old…

The mother of a missing two-month-old boy is considered a person of interest in the ongoing investigation.
05.12.21
This Milwaukee 5-Year-Old Didn’t Deserve To Die Over…

No child deserves to die over enjoying a slice of cheesecake, especially at the hands of his own father.
05.11.21
Watch First Episode of Vice’s DC Sniper Documentary…

The 2002 Washington D.C. area sniper murders' new documentary series has aired on Vice TV. Watch here...
05.12.21
Viral TikTok Video May Help Police Solve Child…

Does a TikTok video with over one million views hold the key to solving the kidnapping of a 4-year-old girl?…
05.11.21
Close