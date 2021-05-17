Singer Jon B. Gets His Roses In Our BAW Exclusive With The Journalist Who Wrote His Biography

Arts & Entertainment
R&B singers from the ’90s always created a vibe with their music, and you can pretty much add a double dose of sensuality when speaking on Babyface protégé Jon B. The Providence-born, Cali-raised soul icon will forever be considered a king of his time, but rarely does he get the recognition that, for say, his other “blue-eyed soul” brothers have gotten over the years — in short, Robin Thicke and Justin Timberlake definitely owe homage to the originally invited guest to our proverbial R&B cookout!

That’s why it was an honor for the Black America Web team to get an exclusive sit-down with journalist Dominique Carson, who wrote a whole biography on the Cool Relax veteran vocalist.

“I decided to write this biography because I feel like Jon doesn’t get his roses,” says Carson to our girl and radio personality Persia Nicole, standing in for hosting duties once again, and she continued to shower the singer with praise by adding, “Jon B. is one of the most prolific singer/songwriters/instrumentalists of all-time, and I just felt like, why not use my platform to write about an artist that has meant so much to me and my life in my career.”

The conversation continued on a variety of subjects, including the interesting fact of Jon B. was the last person to ever work with 2Pac — they recorded the classic duet “Are You Still Down” just two week’s before Pac’s passing. Another topic of interest is how Matthew Knowles of all people may have been one of the biggest roadblocks in Jon’s career, specifically around the time of his criminally-ignored 2004 album Stronger Everyday. Definitely worth watching just for that!

Peep the Black America Web exclusive interview with journalist Dominique Carson below, and go pick up her biography Jon B: Are You Still Down? on Amazon right now to learn a few things about the living legend.

