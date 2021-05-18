Beauty
Tracee Ellis Ross Shares The Beauty Secrets That Keep Her Fresh-Faced And Moisturized

2020 E! People's Choice Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment / Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross is sharing the beauty secrets that have kept her skin hydrated, dewy, and timeless. The 48-year-old actress and haircare entrepreneur has a well-curated beauty regimen that has every woman running to their nearest beauty retailer.

In an interview with Marie Claire, Tracee detailed both her morning and evening routine. She starts her day by cleansing her skin with Retrouvé’s Luminous Cleanser Elixir ($75.00, www.BlueMercury.com). She also uses a customized serum treatment from her facialist Terri Lawton, as well as the Biologique Recherche’s Le Grande Serum (www.ShopRescueSpa.com). She completes the routine with Biologique Recherche’s Le Grande Crème (www.ShopRescueSpa.com), a couple of drops of the brand’s T.E.W.L. Oil (www.ShopRescueSpa.com), and just a few taps of Yon-Ka’s Phyto-Contour Eye Firming Creme ($58.00, www.DermStore.com) for hydrated and lifted under-eyes.

Tracee’s routine, while detailed, shows that moisture is the key to a healthy glow. Between drinking 6-8 liters of water per day, and using oils and serums on her face, she maintains a constant flow of hydration.

As for her nighttime routine, Tracee removes any makeup worn through the day with Bioderma’s Sensibo H20 ($14.99, www.DermStore.com) and Shiseido’s cotton pads ($12.00, www.DermStore.com). She does a complete cleanse with CosMedix Benefit Cleanse ($39.00, www.DermStore.com).

A healthy skin regimen goes a long way. The age-old saying, “Black don’t crack,” is true, but it also requires work on our end. Drinking water, removing your makeup, and keeping your skin moisturized will have you glowing brighter than a teenager.

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Close