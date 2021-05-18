LAPD Investigating T.I., Tiny Over Sexual Assault, Drugging Accusation

Los Angeles Police Department authorities are investigating rapper Clifford “T.I.” Harris and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris of the R&B group Xscape, in reference to allegations of sexual assault and drugging.
According to The Daily Beast, investigators launched a probe in April following the accusations of a woman identified as Jane Doe. The alleged assault took place in 2005.
The woman claims she was approached by a man handing out club flyers in a mall and later attended an event where she was introduced to T.I. and Tiny. After digesting two drinks, the woman says she was offered a sip of Tiny’s Patron drink and was invited back to the couple’s hotel room, along with other women at the club.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Doe says she engaged in unwanted sex acts, one of which she verbally remembers telling the rapper “no” after he allegedly used his toes to enter her vagina. She claims she fell ill after and rushed to the bathroom where she vomited. The next morning she remembers waking up with a sore and irritated vagina.
Her lawyer, Tyrone Blackburn, also represents a total of 11 accusers, 8 of whom say they were victimized by T.I. and Tiny including claims of sexual assault, drugging and kidnapping. Three accusers, including one man, allege they were victims of “terroristic threats” made by the couple.
In March Blackburn sent five letters to law enforcement authorities in Georgia and California, urging an investigation into his clients claims.
A second woman who enlisted Blackburn named Rachelle Jenks filed a report with the law enforcement authorities in Las Vegas earlier this month. Jenks claims she was drugged and trafficked by T.I. in Nevada, California and Florida in 2010 over the course of three days. Blackburn told The Daily Beast that it’s unclear if police authorities there have launched a probe like the one in Los Angeles.
T.I. and Tiny have denied the claims on social media and through their lawyer Steve Sadow, who categorized the accusations as a “sordid shakedown” earlier this year. The couple claims that a transparent investigation cannot be concluded unless the woman publicly identify themselves, an action which many persons who claim they are victims of sexual assault face difficulty doing, especially in cases where their alleged victimizers are notable public figures.
In a statement to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Sadow claims that the couple has not been contacted by any law enforcement.
“Even assuming the story in the Daily Beast is close to accurate, it appears the LAPD ‘accuser’ has chosen once again to remain anonymous, thereby preventing us from being in a position to disprove or refute her allegations — or even examine them,” Sadow said.
“Meanwhile, although we now appear for the first time to have the name of an ‘accuser’ who supposedly filed a police report with LVPD, we have absolutely zero details about her or her claim.”
Production on T.I. and Tiny’s VH1 show has been halted until findings for the investigation have been reached.
SEE ALSO:
Lawyer Seeks Investigation After Multiple Women Accuse T.I., Tiny Of Sexual Assault
The NFL Has A Problem. And A List Of Sexual Assault Cases Against Deshaun Watson Proves It
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021
1. Paul Mooney, comedian, writerSource:Getty 1 of 49
2. Eugene Webb, NYC real estate broker, 102Source:Getty 2 of 49
3. Pervis Staples, singer, 85Source:Getty 3 of 49
4. Curtis Fuller, legendary jazz trombonist, 88Source:Getty 4 of 49
5. Henrietta Turnquest, pioneering Black woman politician, 735 of 49
6. Shock G, rapper-producer, 57Source:Getty 6 of 49
7. Antron Pippen, 337 of 49
8. Black Rob, rapper, 51Source:Getty 8 of 49
9. Gerren Taylor, model, 30Source:WENN 9 of 49
10. DMX, rapper, actor, 50Source:Getty 10 of 49
11. Midwin Charles, attorney, 47Source:Getty 11 of 49
12. Alcee Hastings, congressman, 84Source:Getty 12 of 49
13. Alvin Sykes, civil rights activist, 64Source:Kansas City Public Library 13 of 49
14. Sarah Obama, paternal step-grandmother of Barack Obama, 99Source:Getty 14 of 49
15. Craig "muMs" Grant, poet-actorSource:Getty 15 of 49
16. Elgin Baylor, NBA legend, 86Source:Getty 16 of 49
17. Yaphet Kotto, actor, 8117 of 49
18. Reggie Warren, singer, 52Source:Getty 18 of 49
19. Jo Thompson, muscian-singer, 9219 of 49
20. Paul H. Brock, journalist, 8920 of 49
21. "Marvelous" Marvin Hagler, boxing legend, 66Source:Getty 21 of 49
22. Robert Ashby, military hero, 95Source:Getty 22 of 49
23. Obe Noir, rapper-activist, 31Source:Instagram 23 of 49
24. Marshall Latimore, journalist, 36Source:The Atlanta Voice 24 of 49
25. Lawrence Otis Graham, author, 59Source:Getty 25 of 49
26. Jahmil French, actor, 28Source:Getty 26 of 49
27. Bunny Wailer, reggae icon, 73Source:Getty 27 of 49
28. Irv Cross, legendary broadcaster, 81Source:Getty 28 of 49
29. Shelia Washington, founder, Scottsboro Boys Museum and Cultural Center, 61Source:William H. Hampton 29 of 49
30. Antoine Hodge, opera singer, 38Source:GoFundMe 30 of 49
31. Douglas Turner Ward, actor, Negro Ensemble Company co-founder, 90Source:WENN 31 of 49
32. Prince Markie Dee, rapper, 52Source:Getty 32 of 49
33. Vincent Jackson, former NFL star, 38Source:Getty 33 of 49
34. Danny Ray, MC who put cape on James Brown, 85Source:Getty 34 of 49
35. Frederick K.C. Price, evangelist, 8935 of 49
36. Terez Paylor, sports journalist, 37Source:facebook 36 of 49
37. Mary Wilson, co-founder of The Supremes, 76Source:Getty 37 of 49
38. Karen Lewis, former Chicago Teachers Union president, 67Source:Getty 38 of 49
39. Leon Spinks, former heavyweight champion, 67Source:Getty 39 of 49
40. Dianne Durham, gymnast, 52Source:Getty 40 of 49
41. John Chaney, college basketball coaching legend, 89Source:Getty 41 of 49
42. Cicely Tyson, actresss, 96Source:Getty 42 of 49
43. Hank Aaron, MLB icon, 86Source:Getty 43 of 49
44. Duranice Pace, gospel singer, 62Source:Getty 44 of 49
45. Tim Lester, NFL star, 52Source:Getty 45 of 49
46. Bryan Monroe, former NABJ president, 55Source:Getty 46 of 49
47. Meredith C. Anding Jr., civil rights icon, 7947 of 49
48. Eric Jerome Dickey, best-selling author, 59Source:Getty 48 of 49
49. Floyd Little, football legend, 78Source:Getty 49 of 49
LAPD Investigating T.I., Tiny Over Sexual Assault, Drugging Accusation was originally published on newsone.com