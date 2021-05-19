Arts & Entertainment
702, Total, Danity Kane, 3LW, Blaque And Cherish Members Unite For New BET Series About Forming A Girl Group

702, Total, Danity Kane, 3LW, Blaque And Cherish Members Unite For New BET Series

Bands can sometimes experience way bigger success than solo artists, be it for the variety of faves to choose from, a handful of vocal talents all on one record or, like the Spice Girls, multiple fashion icons to get inspo from. You can pretty much triple that success when it comes to girl groups, who bring all of that appeal and then some when marketed right.

BET will soon be searching for the next big girl group, and the network is hoping to get some help from a few vets who know a thing or two about sharing the stage with multiple women.

Those hoping for this to be a Destiny’s Child reunion will unfortunately have to wait until Queen Bey deems it time to reunite her “Independent Women” bandmates. However, you will see members from former popular girl groups 3LW, 702, Blaque, Cherish, Danity Kane and Total making appearances as judges/mentors.

According to Associated Press, the show will be a reality series titled BET Presents The Encore that’s set to premiere on June 9. Eight former members from groups will be involved, including Pamela Long (Total), sisters Irish and LeMisha Grinstead (702), Shamari DeVoe (Blaque), Kiely Williams (3LW), songwriting twins Felisha and Fallon King (Cherish) and last but certainly not least Aubrey O’Day of the Diddy-formed Danity Kane. Adding a solo artist perspective to the mix, Grammy-nominated songstress Nivea will also be a featured coach of sorts, with each lady involved helping the potential all-stars come into their own as a successful singing group.

Surprisingly, this series has been in the making for almost a decade now. Show producer Carlos King revealed that he’s been trying to get this project off the ground for seven years now, even shooting two versions of the potential series without ever getting greenlit for a full season. It wasn’t until a leaked clip from an unaired episode went viral not too long ago, causing people like actress Gabrielle Union and burgeoning political powerhouse Symone Sanders to demand a full season. BET got smart, ordered a full season and the rest is history.

Refresh yourself on some of the hit records by these ladies below:

702, Total, Danity Kane, 3LW, Blaque And Cherish Members Unite For New BET Series About Forming A Girl Group  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

