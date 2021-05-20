World
HomeWorld

White Man Assaults A Police Officer And Lives To See His Court Date

....now, why can't we as Black people get that same form of basic humanity?

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

We recently came across a report that, to be honest, had the BAW crew scratching our heads a little in confusion.

A 46-year-old Grande Prairie man was pulled over not once — not even twice! — but a whole three times before he was finally arrested. Oh, and he also pretty much clipped the arresting officer with his car after trying to pull off from the second highway stop. Peep the confusion yet?

If a man, a white man at that, can live to see his court date after nearly taking an officer’s life, why is it so hard for Black people to experience even the slightest bit of equal humanity for doing far less?

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police Department gave a detailed account about the incident, which states the man was initially pulled over by an officer in his  pickup truck for stunting, which is legally defined as any activity on a roadway that could distract, startle, or interfere other commuters. He was pulled over a second time for the same thing just a few blocks away, this time hitting the officer with his truck as he pulled off as mentioned above. By the third time he was finally put in cuffs, which at that point was caught on camera. He’s since been charged with assault, possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public — they found bear spray in his truck — plus two counts of stunting under the Traffic Safety Act.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Now listen, we’re not saying the man deserved to die for doing these things; our point is that we as Black people shouldn’t be losing ours!  What could 20-year-old Daunte Wright have possibly done to be killed during a traffic stop in Minnesota? Better yet, did any of you see the new body cam footage released in the case of Ronald Greene’s death at the hands of Louisiana officers?

Simply put, authorities have a really biased way of treating Black people in these situations compared to our white counterparts. All we’re asking is that the system does better.

 

White Man Assaults A Police Officer And Lives To See His Court Date  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

canada

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Former Residence Of Celebrated Writer Lorraine Hansberry Is…

The Bleecker Street residence of legendary playwright Lorraine Hansberry has been officially nominated to the New York State Register of…
05.21.21
Police: 66 Pounds Of Cocaine Found On Alabama…

If someone out there is looking for their 31 bricks that washed up on a beach in Alabama, rest assured,…
05.21.21
Black Teen’s Death Still Raises Questions After Being…

A few questions are still lingering in the recent suicide ruling surrounding the death of 16-year-old Mikayla Miller.
05.20.21
Google Is On A Mission To Improve Image…

Google wants to ensure its smartphone camera work equally for everyone.
05.20.21
A Black Homeowner’s Property Value Doubled After Letting…

A Black homeowner in Indianapolis experienced racial discrimination in real estate after her home was undervalued during two separate appraisals,…
05.20.21
Black Councilman Catches Cop Urinating On Property After…

Councilman Gabriel Adkins says he caught an officer on surveillance cameras urinating outside his funeral home property after speaking out…
05.19.21
‘Egregious Disregard’: Family Of Black Man Fatally Shot…

The family of Matthew Zadok Williams maintains he was experiencing a mental health crisis when he was fatally shot on…
05.18.21
Come Thru Moneybagg Joe: Cash Payments To Families…

With summer right around the corner and the world slowly beginning to open back up, families across the country will…
05.17.21
Jail Phone Records Reveal Ahmaud Arbery’s Accused Murderer…

Gregory McMichael, who is charged with the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, asked his lawyer from a jail phone: “You’ve heard…
05.14.21
No Masks, Just Vibes: The CDC Announced Masks…

No masks, just vibes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that masks are no longer required indoors…
05.14.21
Close