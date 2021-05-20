Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Disney+ Will Give Penny Proud A Gay Bestie & Introduce Same-Sex Dads On ‘The Proud Family’ Reboot

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Anybody that watched the hit Disney Channel series The Proud Family during its original run in the early 2000s is surely excited to see the upcoming series reboot coming to the Disney+ streaming platform. To add an extra bonus for those that are extra progressive out there, it’s now being reported that gay dads and a feminine male best friend for Penny Proud will all be present in The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The official Disney+ Twitter account broke the news, writing, “New crew coming through” and introducing us to 14-year-old activist Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, voiced by none other than exuberant actress Keke Palmer. With that intro also came her parents, Barry & Randall Leibowitz-Jenkins, voiced by Star Trek star Zachary Quinto and Pose standout Billy Porter.

Adding even more inclusiveness from the LGBTQ community, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will also feature socialite EJ Johnson as a character named Michael Collins that shares his flamboyant style and overall persona. This character is described as the male best friend of lead character Penny Proud, which might be a replacement for fan-favorite Sticky Webb due to Orlando Brown not returning for obvious reasons to anyone that’s had access to the Internet over the past few years.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will see majority of the main cast getting back together, including Tommy Davidson’s Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker returning as Trudy Proud and JoMarie Payton coming back as the beloved Suga Mama amongst others.

With The Proud Family reboot introducing alternative character storylines into the mix, maybe we’ll see the same thing happen on other shows trying to do the same thing… *cough* Lizzie McGuire reboot *cough*

Take a look at Disney+’s pride-filled new additions to The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder below:

 

Disney+ Will Give Penny Proud A Gay Bestie & Introduce Same-Sex Dads On ‘The Proud Family’ Reboot  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

disney , The Proud Family

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Former Residence Of Celebrated Writer Lorraine Hansberry Is…

The Bleecker Street residence of legendary playwright Lorraine Hansberry has been officially nominated to the New York State Register of…
05.21.21
Police: 66 Pounds Of Cocaine Found On Alabama…

If someone out there is looking for their 31 bricks that washed up on a beach in Alabama, rest assured,…
05.21.21
Black Teen’s Death Still Raises Questions After Being…

A few questions are still lingering in the recent suicide ruling surrounding the death of 16-year-old Mikayla Miller.
05.20.21
Google Is On A Mission To Improve Image…

Google wants to ensure its smartphone camera work equally for everyone.
05.20.21
A Black Homeowner’s Property Value Doubled After Letting…

A Black homeowner in Indianapolis experienced racial discrimination in real estate after her home was undervalued during two separate appraisals,…
05.20.21
Black Councilman Catches Cop Urinating On Property After…

Councilman Gabriel Adkins says he caught an officer on surveillance cameras urinating outside his funeral home property after speaking out…
05.19.21
‘Egregious Disregard’: Family Of Black Man Fatally Shot…

The family of Matthew Zadok Williams maintains he was experiencing a mental health crisis when he was fatally shot on…
05.18.21
Come Thru Moneybagg Joe: Cash Payments To Families…

With summer right around the corner and the world slowly beginning to open back up, families across the country will…
05.17.21
Jail Phone Records Reveal Ahmaud Arbery’s Accused Murderer…

Gregory McMichael, who is charged with the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, asked his lawyer from a jail phone: “You’ve heard…
05.14.21
No Masks, Just Vibes: The CDC Announced Masks…

No masks, just vibes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that masks are no longer required indoors…
05.14.21
Close