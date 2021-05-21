Celebrity News
Maury Had The Most Hilarious Reaction To Nick Cannon Allegedly Getting A 'Wild 'N Out' Model Pregnant

If you didn’t know by now, Nick Cannon is allegedly expecting another child — again! Being that he’s already currently expecting twins with girlfriend (?) Abby De La Rose, not to mention the baby girl he had five months ago with Brittany Bell that gave them two together, pluuuus adding in his golden children with the queen of music Mariah Carey, and you’ve got yourself a whole episode of The Maury Show.

Actually, Maury Povich might be the only person at this point who can make sense out of all of this.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPGg2orNItx/

The latest of Nick Cannon’s baby mommas (allegedly!) is a woman named Alyssa Scott, who just so happens to be a model for Cannon’s hit MTV series Wild ‘N Out. She caused the rumor mill to spin with a very revealing photo posted on her Instagram (seen above) with a caption that simply reads, “ZEN S. CANNON.” Someone even made a comment, “You’re gorgeous and you and Nick are going have a beautiful baby,” to which she replied by writing, “thank you” with a prayer and heart emoji.

Jumping back to how Maury plays a part in all of this, the very seasoned daytime talk show host jumped into The Shade Room on IG for some hilarity after TSR wrote, “We cannot confirm if he is the father of her child.” All Maury had to write was “I got this” for over 70,000 people and counting to give his message a like. We couldn’t think of a better person for the job!

Let us know if you think Nick Cannon is about to be a father for the seventh time after checking out the picture, and Maury’s comment, below via The Shade Room:

Maury Had The Most Hilarious Reaction To Nick Cannon Allegedly Getting A ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Model Pregnant  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

