Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Was Ben Affleck Sending Jennifer Lopez Love Letters Before Her Split With A-Rod?

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Bringing back the 2000s in the wildest way possible, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez caused a whirlwind in the media when reports started floating around that the former power couple have reunited.

Of course, with shock also came drama given the fact that Jenny had only been single and mingling on the block again for only about two weeks following the end of her four-year relationship with baseball icon Alex Rodriguez. Since this is Hollywood we’re talking about, the rapid reunion wasn’t too out of the ordinary. What is a bit questionable is how rapid the reunion might’ve been to begin with, with reports now saying that Bennifer’s been “bennifering” since back in February.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

TMZ reports exclusively that Affleck was “flooding her” with emails around the time she was filming Shotgun Wedding in the Dominican Republic. Sources reported back to TMZ about the secret messages, stating the tone of these notes was “more loving and longing for Jen,” with compliments of how beautiful she looked and him longing to fly down and see her. Of course, one would think an engaged woman would’ve sent these messages to her spam folder. Instead, she actually found them charming, even stating that Ben was able to “own her heart” with his pen as TMZ put it.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The formerly-formal (maybe?) couple caused stir when they were seen together in L.A. earlier this month, which at that time was just two weeks after Jen and A-Rod officially called it quits on their engagement.

Heres another tidbit TMZ came up with to prove their point further:

“One more clue the exes have been in close contact for some time came with InStyle Magazine’s recent J Lo cover story. It included a quote from Ben gushing about his ex-fiancee, saying in part … “She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I’m so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves.”

That story did not include a quote from Jen’s then-fiance, A-Rod.”

Emailing is hardly a form of flirting, but who knows when it comes to Hollywood’s elite? We hope Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are (and remain!) happy together if true. As for A-Rod, stay up fam — it happens to the best of us.

READ MORE:

Was Ben Affleck Sending Jennifer Lopez Love Letters Before Her Split With A-Rod?  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Ben Affleck , Jennifer Lopez

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Denied Parole, Bill Cosby’s ‘Innocence’ Is Keeping Him…

Bill Cosby's petition for parole was denied, a result that his spokesperson said was expected because the disgraced comedian refuses…
05.28.21
Tax Year 2021: Will You Get $8,000 Or…

If you are one of millions of Americans who pay someone to care for a child or a dependent with…
05.27.21
Jamal Sutherland’s Family Calls For Criminal Charges Over…

Sutherland's family attended a demonstration on Wednesday, calling for the arrest of the North Charleston detention center deputies who were…
05.28.21
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Hit With Lawsuit Over…

A white reporter hit Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot with a lawsuit that claims she denied his interview request because of…
05.28.21
Suspected White Supremacist On Trial Desperately Wants Black…

Mark Hazelwood, who is on trial for fraud, has claimed without proof that the Black judge presiding over his trial…
05.27.21
Walmart Apologizes To Customers After Racist N-Word Emails

Walmart found itself in the middle of a digital controversy to begin the week thanks to emails containing racial slurs…
05.27.21
‘We’re Living In A Nightmare’: Matthew Zadok Williams’…

Matthew Zadok Williams' family spoke to journalists after meeting with DeKalb District Attorney Sherry Boston on Wednesday morning, urging for…
05.27.21
George Floyd’s Family Visits White House As Police…

The visit comes amidst another push for meaningful law enforcement reform as The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act stalls…
05.25.21
1 Year Later, What’s Really Changed Since George…

With the one-year mark since George Floyd's murder, here's what's changed on the national police reform front -- and what…
05.25.21
‘We Respectfully Disagree With His Presentation’: Saniyya Dennis’…

Saniyya Dennis, a 19-year-old honor student at Buffalo State College in New York has been missing since April, but her…
05.25.21
Close