Gary’s Tea: Judge Joe Brown Goes Viral After Slamming Cardi B & Lizzo’s Social Media Content [WATCH]

T.I. isn’t backing down from his allegations with former friend Sabrina Peterson. She claimed T.I. & Tiny abused her over the years and alleges that T.I. pointed a gun at her.  She recently went to social media and said that all she wanted was an apology and that she would leave all of the allegations alone, but T.I. only responded in laughs.

JUdge Joe Brown also had some major words to say about Lizzo and Cardi B. in a recent interview with Kwame Brown.  Gary has the tea to all these stories and more.

[caption id="attachment_895481" align="aligncenter" width="600"] Source: Screenshot / Youtube[/caption] After Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion teased their collaborative single “WAP” on social media earlier this week, fans had no idea what to expect of the highly anticipated pairing. Now that “WAP” is officially out for the masses, the BardiGang and the Hotties have been going up for their faves as they should. Produced by Ayo & Keyz, the “WAP” is an acronym for the track that we can’t print out but you can surely guess and serves as the first single for Cardi B’s sophomore album, which she once said would be tentatively titled, Tiger Woods. While the song is as enjoyably raunchy as expected, the visuals for the track take the sultry, sex-soaked lyrics over the top. Fans have been waiting on Cardi B to return to the airwaves after enjoying immense success in her professional life and enjoying the trappings of her fame alongside her husband Offset and their daughter. However, the BardiGang needed a summer anthem from the Bronx bomber and they definitely got one, with Houston’s number one Hottie shining just as bright as Cardi on the track. The Colin Tilley-directed video also gave us a boatload of cameos from the likes of Normani, Rubi Rose, Mulatto, Rosalía, and Kylie Jenner. And while this video probably can’t be played during primetime hours, it should carry Cardi B through the summer as we await what she has coming next on the music front. With most of the free world experiencing the video after its Thursday night debut, we’ve got reactions to “WAP” from the fans, along with Cardi and Megan’s peers, listed out below. And in case you need to see it again, we’ve also placed the video down below as well. Watch the video HERE and see reactions to it below...

Gary’s Tea: Judge Joe Brown Goes Viral After Slamming Cardi B & Lizzo’s Social Media Content [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

