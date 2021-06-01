Music
HomeMusic

Omarion, Lalah Hathaway And Kierra Sheard Unite For Black Wall Street Tribute Anthem “We Will Never Forget”

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Today we all unite in commemorating 100 years since the deplorable Tulsa race massacre that took place between May 31, 1921 and June 1, 1921. It’s hard to believe even a century later that something so gruesome, completely influenced by an unwavering hate towards Black people, could happen to a group of people with such affluence.

As the LeBron James-produced documentary Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street arrived on CNN last night (May 31), a song lifted from the project’s soundtrack brought to us by Omarion, Lalah Hathaway, Kierra Sheard and GRAMMY-winning producer Gregory Curtis Sr. sums up all those feeling and more.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

With “We Will Never Forget,” each musician involved aimed to do just that in terms of making sure we never forget those days of terror, especially because they helped influence a nation of Black people to stand united and push towards greater days ahead.

The documentary is controlled by James’ Spring Hill Productions, including clips and info that have been notoriously left out of history books and American classrooms when talking about the Tulsa murders. For O, being part of the grand collaboration was an honor that made him quote the great Marcus Garvey when sharing on social media, including his famous quote that reads, “Never forget that intelligence rules the world and ignorance carries the burden. Therefore re-move yourself as far as possible from ignorance and seek as far as possible to be intelligent.”

Take a look at the rest of his IG caption posted along with the music video preview on IG below:

“Proud to announce the premier of the Official Music Visual for “We Will Never Forget” by @gregcurtissr feat. myself @lalahhathaway and @kierrasheard the featured track from the @Kingjamesdocumentary Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street premiering tonight on CNN. This is a passion project for me where proceeds benefit @ColorOfChange and @P68org and their fight against systemic racism and racially motivated violence. Link in bio .#tulsa #tulsamassacre#dreamlandtulsa #lebronjames#omarion #lalahhathaway#kierrasheard #wewillneverforget”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Take a look at the official video for “We Will Never Forget” by Omarion, Lalah Hathaway And Kierra Sheard below, and tune in for Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street now over on CNNgo.

Omarion, Lalah Hathaway And Kierra Sheard Unite For Black Wall Street Tribute Anthem “We Will Never Forget”  was originally published on getuperica.com

Lalah Hathaway , omarion

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Alabama Woman’s Fight To Remove Confederate Statue Shows…

One woman residing in Florence, Alabama, had her efforts to rid the city's courthouse of a Confederate-inspired marble statue called…
06.02.21
Free Samples Are Making a Comeback at Sam’s…

A popular retail warehouse chain is bringing back a program that was discontinued as COVID-19 was in full effect. Sam’s…
06.02.21
Why Is Trump Telling People He Will Be…

Reports are now saying that former US President Donald Trump believes he will be reinstated with the presidency by the…
06.02.21
Naomi Osaka Is Reclaiming Her Time

Tennis phenom Naomi Osaka gave the world a masterclass in setting boundaries at work when she announced she would not…
06.01.21
Shein Removes Racist Phone Case From Website After…

Online fast-fashion retailer Shein received backlash last week after shoppers discovered the brand was selling a racist phone case to…
06.01.21
Denied Parole, Bill Cosby’s ‘Innocence’ Is Keeping Him…

Bill Cosby's petition for parole was denied, a result that his spokesperson said was expected because the disgraced comedian refuses…
05.28.21
Tax Year 2021: Will You Get $8,000 Or…

If you are one of millions of Americans who pay someone to care for a child or a dependent with…
05.27.21
Jamal Sutherland’s Family Calls For Criminal Charges Over…

Sutherland's family attended a demonstration on Wednesday, calling for the arrest of the North Charleston detention center deputies who were…
05.28.21
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Hit With Lawsuit Over…

A white reporter hit Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot with a lawsuit that claims she denied his interview request because of…
05.28.21
Suspected White Supremacist On Trial Desperately Wants Black…

Mark Hazelwood, who is on trial for fraud, has claimed without proof that the Black judge presiding over his trial…
05.27.21
Close