Free Samples Are Making a Comeback at Sam’s Club!

A popular retail warehouse chain is bringing back a program that was discontinued as COVID-19 was in full effect.

Sam’s Club has announced its offering of free samples is returning to stores everywhere, though it will be adjusted in this newfound post-pandemic world.

Members of the warehouse chain were unable to receive free samples since last March, due to health concerns during the coronavirus pandemic. But now, the company, which is part of Walmart, plans to resume its “Taste & Tips” program on weekends only. The samples offered to shoppers will come in limited quantities and are going to be in covered containers, among other safety measures.

Sam’s Club is also preparing to offer free samples through a “new roaming truck.”

The warehouse chain is not the only store of its kind to bring back samples as Costco is doing the same thing in bringing back the freebies for its members as well.

Will you once again have free samples at Sam’s Club or anywhere else?

