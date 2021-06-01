National
HomeNational

Free Samples Are Making a Comeback at Sam’s Club!

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
U.S. Struggles With Coronavirus Amid A Surge Of New Cases

Source: Johnny Louis / Getty

A popular retail warehouse chain is bringing back a program that was discontinued as COVID-19 was in full effect.

Sam’s Club has announced its offering of free samples is returning to stores everywhere, though it will be adjusted in this newfound post-pandemic world.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Members of the warehouse chain were unable to receive free samples since last March, due to health concerns during the coronavirus pandemic. But now, the company, which is part of Walmart, plans to resume its “Taste & Tips” program on weekends only.

The samples offered to shoppers will come in limited quantities and are going to be in covered containers, among other safety measures.

Sam’s Club is also preparing to offer free samples through a “new roaming truck.”

The warehouse chain is not the only store of its kind to bring back samples as Costco is doing the same thing in bringing back the freebies for its members as well.

Will you once again have free samples at Sam’s Club or anywhere else?

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Scott Olson and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Johnny Louis and Getty Images

Erica Mena & Safaree Samuels

Erica Mena Drops Safaree & Other Reality Show Relationships That Didn't Last

13 photos Launch gallery

Erica Mena Drops Safaree & Other Reality Show Relationships That Didn't Last

Continue reading Erica Mena Drops Safaree & Other Reality Show Relationships That Didn’t Last

Erica Mena Drops Safaree & Other Reality Show Relationships That Didn't Last

[caption id="attachment_4126751" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images) / (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)[/caption] Call it the end of a very brief era. It looks like Erica Mena and her husband, Safaree Samuels, will be going their separate ways. The Love & Hip Hop couple tied the knot in late 2019, and just shy of two years since their wedding, Mena has filed for divorce. || RELATED: Baby Bump! Usher And Girlfriend Are Expecting! [PHOTO] || || RELATED: Kim Decided To Divorce Kanye After He Called Her A “White Supremacist”? || Relationships are tough, but can be even more difficult with millions watching. Today we look at reality show couples whose love didn't stand the test of time. Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  [sailthru_widget fields=“email” sailthru_list=“subscribers”]

Free Samples Are Making a Comeback at Sam’s Club!  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

sam's club

Videos
Latest
Alabama Woman’s Fight To Remove Confederate Statue Shows…

One woman residing in Florence, Alabama, had her efforts to rid the city's courthouse of a Confederate-inspired marble statue called…
06.02.21
Free Samples Are Making a Comeback at Sam’s…

A popular retail warehouse chain is bringing back a program that was discontinued as COVID-19 was in full effect. Sam’s…
06.02.21
Why Is Trump Telling People He Will Be…

Reports are now saying that former US President Donald Trump believes he will be reinstated with the presidency by the…
06.02.21
Naomi Osaka Is Reclaiming Her Time

Tennis phenom Naomi Osaka gave the world a masterclass in setting boundaries at work when she announced she would not…
06.01.21
Shein Removes Racist Phone Case From Website After…

Online fast-fashion retailer Shein received backlash last week after shoppers discovered the brand was selling a racist phone case to…
06.01.21
Denied Parole, Bill Cosby’s ‘Innocence’ Is Keeping Him…

Bill Cosby's petition for parole was denied, a result that his spokesperson said was expected because the disgraced comedian refuses…
05.28.21
Tax Year 2021: Will You Get $8,000 Or…

If you are one of millions of Americans who pay someone to care for a child or a dependent with…
05.27.21
Jamal Sutherland’s Family Calls For Criminal Charges Over…

Sutherland's family attended a demonstration on Wednesday, calling for the arrest of the North Charleston detention center deputies who were…
05.28.21
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Hit With Lawsuit Over…

A white reporter hit Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot with a lawsuit that claims she denied his interview request because of…
05.28.21
Suspected White Supremacist On Trial Desperately Wants Black…

Mark Hazelwood, who is on trial for fraud, has claimed without proof that the Black judge presiding over his trial…
05.27.21
Close