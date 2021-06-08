Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — June 8, 2021: Primary Voting Day — New Alzheimer’s Drug — Obama Calls on Corporate America

1. Primary Voting Day in Virginia and New Jersey

What You Need To Know:

Voters in Virginia and New Jersey head to voting polls today. Virginians will participate in the Democratic primary.

2. Obama Calls on Corporate America, Congress to Act on Voting Rights

What You Need To Know:

As Republican leaders continue efforts to toughen voting access for millions of Americans, former President Barack Obama chimed in on the subject late last week

3. Coronavirus Update: Vaccinations Plummet Nationwide, Putting Biden Goal in Jeopardy

What We Need To Know: 

With the Biden administration’s July 4 goal of getting 70% of American adults at least partially vaccinated just under a month away, the rate of shots around the country has plunged to new lows in recent weeks.

4. Minneapolis Did It Again… Fatally Shot Another Black Man

What You Need To Know:

Another Black man has been shot and killed by police in Minneapolis on Thursday. This time there was no video camera footage to document who did what. According to reports, Winston Boogie Smith Jr. was wanted on a weapons violation.

5. Every HBCU Needs Money For Golf And An Investor Like Steph Curry

What You Need To Know:

A seven-figure investment in Howard University’s golf program by Stephen Curry was sparked by one conversation, with a student golfer named Otis.

 

 

Close