WATCH: What You Need To Know — June 9, 2921: Voting Rights Fight — Coronavirus Update — Support Black Business

1. Senate Report Looks at the How, Not the Why of the Jan. 6 Attack

Senate investigators released the first and what may be the only report about the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

2. Civil Rights Leaders Push Manchin in Voting Rights Fight

As hopes for federal voting rights legislation dim, civil rights figures including Rev. Al Sharpton and Marc Morial met with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. in Washington Tuesday to discuss the voting bill and the legislative agenda.  The meeting Tuesday failed to move the Senator’s opposition to a major Democratic voting rights bill.

3. Coronavirus Update: Few Blacks Saying ‘Yes’ to Covid-19 Vaccine

More than five months after the U.S. vaccine rollout, federal data shows that less than a quarter of Black Americans had received their first Covid-19 shot as of June 7.

4. Take the 15% Pledge & Support Black Business

Social justice is on the tongues of many since the rise of racial strife in America.

5. Biden Not Cancelling Student Loan Debt Only Increases The Racial Wealth Gap

In another major setback for getting rid of student loans, President Biden will not include any student loan cancellation in his annual budget.

