HBCU Students And Alumni Have A New Career Portal Thanks To Apollo HBCUNet

It’s been said time and time again, but attending any of the many HBCUs across the nation can be one of the greatest honors — just ask these celebrities that went to Historically Black Colleges and Universities!

Speaking of alumnus and current attendees, building a career after college just got easier thanks to HBCUNet – a new platform powered by Apollo Global Management and CareerBuilder aimed at connecting students and alumni from HBCUs with career opportunities at Apollo and across its private equity funds’ portfolio companies.

Full-time and part-time employment will be available through HBCUNet, with job opps spanning over a variety of industries — think finance, legal, sales, technology and a handful of others. HBCUNet members will also have the option to opt into alerts for new positions opening up in their areas of interest, in addition to notifications of roles matching their profiles.

Apollo’s Head of Leadership Development and Diversity Jonathan Simon echoed a lot of those same sentiments when speaking on the new academically-advanced venture, stating, “At Apollo, we are focused on championing opportunity in our workplace, throughout our marketplace and in our communities. Historically Black Colleges and Universities have diverse student bodies and educate many of our country’s most promising young professionals. We want to make it easier for those students and alumni to connect to career opportunities here at Apollo and across our broader portfolio.”

Apollo’s co-presidents Scott Kleinman and Jim Zelter gave similar comments by adding, “We are pleased to launch Apollo HBCUNet and build upon our success to-date with VetNet. At Apollo, these initiatives are just two of many efforts underway to increase opportunity and attract, develop and retain diverse talent.”

Head over to the Apollo HBCUNet official online portal to learn all about this great opportunity for all of our collegiate professionals out there.

