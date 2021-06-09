Sports
America Has Spoken: Map Reveals Most Hated NBA Player In Every State

Six pro ballers made the list, with two outranking the rest by a huge amount

Houston Rockets v Sacramento Kings

Source: Rocky Widner / Getty

The Hate Is Real: Based on over 70,000 tweets, hashtags and phrases that mentioned disliking NBA players, these are the most hated pro ballers, broken down by state.

LeBron James led more states than any other player, appearing 24 times from coast to coast. James Harden of The Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving also stood out – with Irving coming in as second-least liked player in 18 states. Compiled by Sportsinsider.com, the map is based on over 70,000 tweets, including hashtags and direct keyword phrases that mentioned disliking NBA players in each state.

 

NBA Most Hated Map

Source: TV ONE / Geotagged Twitter Data

Last week, James and The Los Angeles Lakers saw their championship dreams come to an end in the first round of the playoffs at the hands of the Phoenix Suns. For those keeping score, it marks the first time since 2010 that a team led by LeBron James playoff team will not be appearing in the Finals.

It’s not all bad for James, however. He’s now got plenty of time to not only gear up for next season, but promote his upcoming reboot of Space Jam. A sneak peak of the exclusive LeBron James 19 “Space Jam” shoe which features a double-chambered Air Max unit in the heel and a newly shaped Zoom Air forefoot unit to help give the wearer a more comfortable feel when balling on the court.

Space Jam: A New Legacy, set to be released July 16, finds James working alongside  the Looney Tunes gang to defeat the Goon Squad and save his son.

America Has Spoken: Map Reveals Most Hated NBA Player In Every State  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Close