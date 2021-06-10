Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & EntertainmentMovies

Whoopi Goldberg Added To The Cast Of Apple Original and Skydance Animation’s Film ‘Luck’

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
A Celebration Of Barbara Walters Cocktail Reception Red Carpet

Source: D Dipasupil / Getty

Whoopi Goldberg is set to voice the lead role in the Apple Original film and Skydance Animation feature Luck. Goldberg is providing the voice for “The Captain,” who is the tough Head of Security for the Land of Good Luck within the animated film.

The story follows the unluckiest girl in the world, who after stumbling upon the never-before-seen world of good and bad luck, must join together with magical creatures to uncover a force more powerful than even luck itself. Goldberg’s character, “The Captain,” is known for her heedful eyes and innate sense of intuition, and her supernatural memory of Luck Security codes. She’s super committed to her job of keeping bad luck out and protecting the lucky pennies at all cost. Goldberg joins previously announced cast member Jane Fonda, who voices “The Dragon” in the film.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Peggy Holmes, who directed The Little Mermaid, The Pirate Fairy and Ariel’s Beginning, will be directed Luck starring the legendary performer and EGOT recipient Whoopi Goldberg. There are several animated experts involved in the movie like writer Kiel Murray, who also wrote for Cars and Cars 3.

Earlier this year, Apple announced a sprawling multi-year partnership with Skydance Animation to deliver cutting-edge, premium animated films and first-ever theatrical-quality animated television series in over 100 countries on Apple TV+. Luck will be joined by the musical feature Spellbound, the TV series The Search for WondLa and the inaugural short film Blush, which will kickstart the partnership with several more feature films and television series to be announced over the term of Apple and Skydance’s agreement. Blush will have its world premiere as part of Tribeca Festival’s animated shorts program, curated by Goldberg, on Sunday, June 13.

Goldberg is keeping busy most recently appearing in the adaptation of Stephen king’s best-selling novel The Stand,streaming as a limited event series on CBS All Access. She will also serve as a recurring role on Amazon’s upcoming series Harlem.

Whoopi Goldberg Added To The Cast Of Apple Original and Skydance Animation’s Film ‘Luck’  was originally published on globalgrind.com

whoopi goldberg

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Elderly Woman Kidnapped And Driven To An ATM…

An elderly woman in Uptown Houston who was kidnapped, driven to an ATM and forced by gunpoint to withdraw $500…
06.11.21
Here Are The Best Cities To Get (And…

LawnStarter put together a helpful list of the best cities to both get and stay married based off 11 key…
06.10.21
HBCU Students And Alumni Have A New Career…

Building a career after college just got easier thanks to HBCUNet - a new platform powered by Apollo Global Management…
06.10.21
A Grieving Father Was Handcuffed By Police Who…

In bodycam footage released by the Springfield Police Department and obtained by WICS and WRSP last month, Dartavius Barnes can…
06.09.21
Barack Obama Calls Cancel Culture Generation “A Great…

Feel how you want about cancel culture, but the new generation has one of the biggest supporters of their movement…
06.09.21
Lester Holt’s Kamala Harris Interview About The Border…

Vice President Kamala Harris' glory of being the highest-ranking Black American woman to make a foreign trip was short-lived after…
06.09.21
Mississippi Teen Killed By Gun Violence Just Hours…

18-year-old Kennedy Hobbs was shot three times at a Texaco gas station in Jackson after graduating from Murrah High School…
06.07.21
Mayo Infused MLB Announcer Called Out For Racist…

An Arizona Diamondbacks broadcaster is in hot water after an attempted joke about a New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman’s…
06.04.21
Prosecutors Want Derek Chauvin Sentenced To 30 Years

Naturally, Chauvin's lawyer, Eric Nelson, is requesting a "probationary sentence with an incarceration period of time served."
06.04.21
High School Football Coach Suspended For Forcing Player…

A high school football coach is in hot water for forcing one of his players to violate his religious beliefs…
06.04.21
Close