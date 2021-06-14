National
Black Woman Is Dragged By Her Hair And Thrown Out Of A Sports Bar

A Black woman was dragged down the stairs by the security guard at Nellie's Sports Bar in Washington D.C. for allegedly bring a bottle of alcohol into the establishment. Here's the catch: they grabbed the wrong woman.

Shot of a young businesswoman stressed woman sitting at her desk in her office

Source: LaylaBird / Getty

Imagine innocently walking up the stairs in a sports bar, only to be dragged down the stairs by security. That was 22-year-old Keisha Young’s experience this weekend at Nellie’s Sports Bar in Washington D.C. In a now viral video, Young is seen being dragged down a flight of stairs by a security guard more than twice her size. Upon reaching the bottom of the staircase, a fight broke out between security and the customers in defense of the young woman. The incident led to a protest outside of the bar over the unnecessary and excessive force used to remove a patron from their establishment.

In another video, Young explained that she was mistaken for a person from another dinner party who snuck alcohol into the bar. “There was an altercation in there, they was trying to get some other people out because somebody else brought a bottle in there. Somehow I got mixed up in the altercation because I looked like somebody else and I got hit and dragged down the steps,” she explained.

A representative from Nellie’s Sports Bar issued a statement.

“We were incredibly upset and disturbed to see the unfortunate event that took place at Nellie’s last night. We are undergoing a full investigation of the situation. At Nellie’s we foster an inclusive and safe environment, so events like this are completely unacceptable to us,” they said via the sports bar’s Instagram account.

There are so many things wrong with this video. Unless someone is displaying violent and hazardous behavior against other people, there is absolutely no reason for any man to drag a woman down a flight of stairs, let alone by their hair. I assume the situation happened so quickly that the security guard grabbed the first person he saw, but his excessive force is an example of how women are often unfairly mishandled.

I’m not sure how thorough Nellie’s investigation will be, but the security guard should lose his job at the very least. Mistaken identity or not, no woman should be dragged down a flight of stairs because she brought alcohol into an establishment. We are human beings, not rag dolls, pets, or animals. What do you think?

Black Woman Is Dragged By Her Hair And Thrown Out Of A Sports Bar  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

