Looks Like Its Breakfast At Tiffany’s With Tracee Ellis Ross

A teenage dream come true!

Monday, Tracee Ellis Ross sips her tea, while draped in Tiffany & Co jewelry. The company has announced Ellis Ross along with actress Anya Taylor-Joy and skier /model Eileen Gu as the new ambassadors of the 2021 Tiffany T1 campaign, entitled “Give Me the T.”

Commenting on Tiffany & Co Instagram, “Thank you for this teenage dream come true!” Ellis Ross would reflect earlier in a prepared statement of her childhood, reminiscing when she’d “wander through the flagship on Fifth Avenue, imagining myself as a grown woman wearing the bold elegance of Tiffany’s signature diamonds.” She continues,  “All these years later, to be the face of this iconic brand and to represent the T1 collection is a dream come true.”

