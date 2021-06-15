Local
Baltimore Orioles Announce Free Game Tickets

Orioles Opening Game Day

All my Baltimore Orioles fans get ready for some free tickets!! They’ve announced a new partnership with the Maryland Department of Health to offer on site vaccination at Camden Yards. This is a great way to not only get vaccinated but also grab some free tickets while you do it too, because if you’re 18 or older and  receive the vaccine at Oriole Park you will have the opportunity to receive 2 complimentary lower level tickets for any home game through July 11. The vaccine opportunity will be held from June 18 until June 23 as part of the  “MLB Vaccinate At The Plate” program. In addition to this the Orioles have also been offering free Covid-19 testing during home games at Oriole Park  and will continue to offer them at the Lower Level Concourse outside of Section 26.

